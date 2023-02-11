OMAHA, Neb. — The Mount Marty baseball team celebrated the head coaching debut of Josh Teichroew with a doubleheader sweep of Mount Mercy on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska.
The sweep was capped by an eight-inning combined no-hitter in a 4-0 Mount Marty victory.
Clayton Chipchase started for the Lancers, striking out eight and walking three in his six innings of work. Noah McCandless pitched two scoreless innings of relief, striking out three, to pick up the win.
Jacob Lodge took the loss in relief of Blake Harseim, who allowed one hit in 6 1/3 innings of work.
Mount Marty did its damage in the top of the eighth on a three-run double by Bodi Wallar and a RBI double by Ethan Wishon. Wallar finished with two of the Lancers’ three hits in the contest.
In the opener, Will Gardner and Kiko Nunez each homered as the Lancers earned a 7-1 victory.
Gardner and Wishon each had two hits for the Lancers. Braeden Cordes, Nunez and Waller each had a hit in the victory.
Casey Sole had a RBI double for Mount Mercy. Evan Paulus had the other hit.
Jett Hasegawa pitched six shutout innings, striking out seven, for the win. Jared Miller struck out three in an inning of relief for the Lancers. Brady Schiesl took the loss.
The two teams will meet today (Sunday) at noon for two more games. The games will be played at Westside High School in Omaha.
