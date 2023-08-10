EDITOR’S NOTE: Mount Marty held its fall sports media day on Aug. 10. The Press & Dakotan will have several stories from that event in the coming days.
As head coach for the Mount Marty University football program, John Michaletti has always been about keeping a positive attitude. Entering his third season, he has a new way of modeling that approach.
“One of the things that we’ve kind of modeled our offseason off of is a model called ‘Full Benefit’ that we’ve really stolen from the Navy Seals,” he said during MMU’s media day on Thursday. “If you’ve heard me talk, I always like to talk about adversity. And that’s just life in general, right? And you don’t know what’s going to happen to you. You just got to be able to prepare and move forward positively.”
The Lancers got to test that mindset right away as they began fall camp, having to move one practice inside due to a tornado watch and having another practice in pouring rain.
MMU had about 40 players stay in Yankton over the summer, working with strength and conditioning coach Mark “Coach Rozy” Roozen.
“That has almost doubled the year prior to that,” Michaletti said. “And once again, that’s a great example of exactly the dedication and all the buy-in these guys are having.”
MMU also turned a negative into a positive this spring. When Presentation closed, the Lancers were able to add some of their players and were able to add a new opponent in Culver-Stockton. The Wildcats were picked third on the north division of the Heart of America Conference.
The game with the Wildcats came out of a discussion between Michaletti and CSC head coach Tom Sallay at a national convention.
“I said, ‘I’m looking for a game.’ He’s like, ‘you know, I am too,’” Michaletti said. “And I said, ‘Well, let’s talk back in a month if we don’t find a game. Then let’s put something together.’ It was honestly that quick.”
The season opener with Culver-Stockton on Aug. 26 is one of three night games out of six home dates for the Lancers this season. MMU will also play a night game against defending national champion Northwestern on Sept. 23 and for Lancer Days (homecoming) on Sept. 30 against Dakota Wesleyan.
“Yeah, it makes for a very long day, that’s for sure. because no matter what, I still wake up at the same time,” Michaletti said. “But it brings great excitement. It’s something that helps bring excitement over from fans, but also from our players.”
