SCOTLAND – The Scotland Highlanders volleyball team got 12 kills from Martina DeBoer and 20 set assists from Clair Janish in a 25-21, 22-25, 19-25, 25-22, 15-10 victory over the Alcester-Hudson Cubs Tuesday night.
Scotland improves to 3-2 on the season, while Alcester-Hudson falls to 0-2.
The Highlanders also had contributions from Kalley Vitek, who had 10 set assists to go along with six digs and seven kills.
Alcester-Hudson was led by Alexis Gray’s 25 digs. Emma Moller and Elly Doering each had 13 kills for the Cubs.
Scotland travels to Canistota to take on the Hawks on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. in their next game, while Alcester-Hudson hosts Gayville-Volin at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Gayville-Volin 3, Canistota 1
GAYVILLE – The Gayville-Volin Raiders improved to 2-3 on the year as they defeated the Canistota Hawks 25-23, 24-26, 18-25, 23-25 here on Tuesday night.
Canistota falls to 1-5 on the season.
The Raiders were led by Taylor Hox’s 21 digs. Maia Achen led Gayville-Volin with ten kills to go along with ten digs. Alya Dimer and Keeley Larson had 15 and 14 digs, respectively. Larson also led Gayville-Volin with 20 set assists.
Canistota was led by Natalie Becker’s 28 digs. Kayla Papendick added 15 digs to go along with ten kills. Sierra McGregor also had ten kills for the Hawks.
The Raiders will travel to Alcester-Hudson to play the Cubs Thursday at 7 p.m., while Canistota will host Scotland at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.
Viborg-Hurley 3, Hills-Beaver Creek 0
HILLS, Minn. — Viborg-Hurley outlasted Hills-Beaver Creek 25-16, 26-24, 25-12 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Coral Mason finished with 12 kills and two ace serves for Viborg-Hurley. Denae Mach had nine kills and 11 digs. Mataya Vannorsdel had 22 assists, 10 digs and three ace serves. Estelle Lee had 13 digs and Charley Nelson added 12 digs in the victory.
Viborg-Hurley is off until a Sept. 6 match at Canistota.
Freeman 3, Irene-Wakonda 0
FREEMAN — Freeman swept past Irene-Wakonda 25-9, 25-17, 25-15 in Cornbelt Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Kate Miller posted 16 kills and 11 digs, and Erin Uecker had nine kills and 16 digs for Freeman. Cami Fransen had 16 assists and 14 digs. Emily Mendel posted 13 digs and two ace serves, and Ashlin Jacobsen added 11 digs and four ace serves in the victory.
Quinn McDonald led Irene-Wakonda with five kills and 14 digs. Emerson Flynn had five assists. Zoey Anderson had 10 digs in the effort.
Freeman, 4-1, travels to Howard on Thursday. Irene-Wakonda travels to Canton Thursday.
Dell Rapids 3, Elk Point-Jefferson 2
DELL RAPIDS – The Dell Rapids Quarriers came back to win a five-set thriller against the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies here at Dell Rapids High School 22-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-17, 15-5 Tuesday night.
Dell Rapids improves to 5-3 while Elk Point-Jefferson falls to 5-1 on the season.
The Quarriers were led by Madelynn Henry’s 16 kills. Sophi Randall led Dell Rapids with 43 assists and five aces. Alaina Wolff had 21 digs as well.
Elk Point-Jefferson was led by Sophia Giorgio’s 28 assists. Danica Torrez and Josie Curry had six kills each for the Huskies. Alyssa Chytka had 22 digs as well.
Dell Rapids takes on Sioux Falls Christian Thursday at 7:30 p.m. while Elk Point-Jefferson plays at Dakota Valley at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Dakota Valley 3, Tri-Valley 0
COLTON — Dakota Valley swept past Tri-Valley 25-10, 25-16, 25-17 in Dakota XII Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Claire Munch posted 10 kills and four ace serves, and Logan Miller had 24 assists to lead Dakota Valley. Kate VanRooyan posted 14 digs. Sophie Tuttle had 12 digs and three ace serves. Jorja Van Den Hul ahd six blocks, Addison Kleis had five blocks and Cameryn Sommervold had four blocks in the victory.
Nevaeh Grann had 10 assists and Cheyenne Hanson had 11 digs for Tri-Valley.
Dakota Valley, 2-0, hosts Elk Point-Jefferson on Thursday. Tri-Valley, 2-3, hosts Lennox on Thursday.
TDA 3, Menno 0
TRIPP — Five different players had three or more kills as Tripp-Delmont-Armour downed Menno 25-19, 25-13, 25-20 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Gracey Schatz had seven kills, six digs and four ace serves, and Megan Reiner had seven kills and six digs for TDA. Hannah Stremick finished with 18 assists and four ace serves. Mia Reiner had six kills, Faith Goehring had seven digs and Morgan Gemar added four ace serves in the victory.
Ashton Massey had six kills and two blocks, and Josephine Stokes had two blocks and two ace serves for Menno. Allison Lehr, Abby Bender and Madelyn Kludt each had 10 digs. Julia Buechler added nine digs and two ace serves.
TDA, 2-0, travels to Avon Sept. 6. Menno, 2-4, travels to Freeman to face Freeman Academy-Marion on Thursday.
Menno won the JV match 25-11, 25-9.
Bon Homme 3, AC-DC 0
LAKE ANDES — Bon Homme had five players with four or more kills in a 25-23, 26-24, 25-15 victory over Andes Central-Dakota Christian in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Jaden Kortan led the balanced Bon Homme attack with seven kills, 17 assists, nine digs and two ace serves. Erin Heusinkveld had six kills, 17 digs and three ace serves. Jenna Duffek finished with five kills, 13 digs and three ace serves. Taycee Ranek added five kills and 12 digs in the victory.
Claire Johnson led AC-DC with 10 kills and three ace serves. Josie Brouwer posted eight kills and 11 digs. Nevaeh Morgan had eight kills and eight digs. Mahpiya Irving added six assists, seven digs an three ace serves for the Thunder.
Bon Homme, 3-0, hosts Vermillion on Sept. 6. AC-DC hosts Avon Thursday in Lake Andes.
Bon Homme won the JV match 25-23, 25-19; and the C-match 25-17, 25-13.
Parkston 3, Avon 0
PARKSTON — Parkston swept past Avon 25-11, 25-13, 25-11 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Mya Nuebel led Parkston with 12 kills and three ace serves. Faith Oakley had 21 assists. Kiauna Hargens had nine digs and seven ace serves, and Gracie Oakley added four ace serves in the victory.
Courtney Sees finished with nine kills and 11 digs for Avon. McKenna Kocmich had 14 assists and nine digs.
Both teams take on Andes Central-Dakota Christian next. Parkston hosts the Thunder on Sept. 6, while Avon travels to Lake Andes to face the Thunder on Thursday.
Parkston won the JV match 25-17, 25-16.
Platte-Geddes 3, Todd County 0
PLATTE — Platte-Geddes made quick work of Todd County, scoring a 25-8, 25-7, 25-12 victory over the Falcons in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Cadenze Van Zee led a balanced Platte-Gedes attack with eight kills. Avery DeVries posted 20 assists and four ace serves. Hadley Hanson had seven digs and eight ace serves. Regan Hoffman, Karsen Sondgeroth and Baleigh Nachtigal each had four ace serves in the victory.
Platte-Geddes hosts Colome on Thursday.
Platte-Geddes won the JV match 25-14, 25-23; and the C-match 25-13, 25-10.
Corsica-Stickney 3, Freeman Academy-Marion 0
CORSICA — Corsica-Stickney swept Freeman Academy-Marion 25-20, 25-20, 25-22 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Payton DeLange led Corsica-Stickney with eight kills and 11 digs. Sutten Eide had 16 assists and two ace serves in the victory.
Corsica-Stickney, 1-2, travels to Centerville on Thursday. Freeman Academy-Marion hosts Menno on Thursday in Freeman.
Sioux Valley 3, Parker 0
PARKER — Sioux Valley swept Parker 25-11, 25-11, 25-16 in Big East Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Ashley Bjerke had eight kills, and Kaedyn Sapp had six kills and 10 digs for Sioux Valley. Sunny Hesby finished with 11 assists and three ace serves. Adison Renkly posted 12 digs and two blocks. Talya Vincent added 10 digs in the victory.
Halle Berens led Parker with six kills, two blocks and 34 digs. Terryn Fuller had nine assists and 10 digs. Aspen Rand had 17 digs, Hailey Phillips had 16 digs and Jenna VanVelzen added 10 digs for the Pheasants.
Both teams face McCook Central-Montrose next. Sioux Valley hosts the Fighting Cougars on Sept. 6. Parker travels to Montrose to face MCM on Thursday.
Sioux Valley won the JV match 25-11, 25-15; and the C-match 25-12, 25-12.
Wausa 3, Neligh-Oakdale 0
WAUSA, Neb. – The Wausa Vikings swept Neligh-Oakdale Warriors here at Wausa High School Tuesday night 25-10, 25-23, 25-22.
Wausa improves to 2-1 on the season, while Neligh-Oakdale falls to 1-4.
The Vikings were led by Hunter West’s eight kills and nine digs. Sienna West added 29 assists for Wausa.
Wausa plays at Winside on Thursday, while Neligh-Oakdale plays at Boyd County (Spencer) at 5 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.