GAYVILLE — Avon scored twice in the fourth quarter, rallying from a 10-point deficit to claim a 36-32 victory over Gayville-Volin in a battle of ranked Class 9B football teams on Friday afternoon.
Brady Bierema rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown for Avon. Riley Rucktaeschel rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown, and threw a touchdown pass to Lincoln Thury. Jaden Stahl and Paxton Bierema each scored touchdown runs in the victory.
Andrew Gustad rushed for 153 yards and two scores, and caught a 49-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the first half for Gayville-Volin. Nate Quatier padded for 133 yards and a score, and rushed for two touchdowns. Kyle Hirsch had four catches for 68 yards in the effort.
Thury led the Avon defense with eight tackles.
Gustad made 15 tackles and Ben Rumsey had 14 stops for the Gayville-Volin defense.
Avon, 5-0, hosts Colome next. Gayville-Volin, 3-1, hosts Centerville next.
AVON (5-0) 8 6 8 14 — 36
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (3-1) 12 6 0 14 — 32
Alcester-Hudson 42, Corsica-Stickney 20
CORSICA — Alcester-Hudson running back Jovey Christensen followed up his record-setting performance by rushing for 248 yards and five touchdowns as the Cubs clubbed Corsica-Stickney 42-20 in prep football action on Friday.
A week earlier, Christensen rushed for a state 9-man record 547 yards and tied a 9-man record with nine touchdowns in a 70-54 victory over Centerville.
Also for Alcester-Hudson, Caden Winquist rushed for 78 yards on two carries, scoring a touchdown.
Caden Vandrongelen rushed for 91 yards for Corsica-Stickney. Tyson Wentland passed for 109 yards, Shad Bosma passed for a score and Carter Wright scored twice for the Jaguars.
Winquist had a hand in 14 tackles for Alcester-Hudson. Jason Wennblom was in in 12 tackles. Christensen picked off a pass for the Cubs.
Vandrongelen and Lucas Krogstad each had 10 stops for Corsica-Stickney.
Alcester-Hudson, 2-3, hosts Burke next. Corsica-Stickney travels to Burke on Oct. 7.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (2-3) 8 20 6 8 — 42
CORSICA-STICKNEY (1-5) 6 0 8 6 — 20
Parkston 46, Bon Homme 7
TYNDALL — Parkston built a 32-0 halftime lead on the way to a 46-7 victory over Bon Homme in prep football action on Friday.
Brayden Jervik rushed for three touchdowns for Parkston. Kolter Kramer, Sam Benson, Max Scott and Troy Norden each scored for the Trojans.
Riley Rothschadl passed for 95 yards and a score for Bon Homme. Isaac Crownover had a touchdown catch, as well as a team-best 46 yards rushing.
Chapin Cooper led the Bon Homme defense with eight tackles. Wesley Kaul had seven stops and Crownover made six tackles for the Cavaliers.
Parkston, 4-2, faces Platte-Geddes next. Bon Homme, 2-3, draws Kimball-White Lake next.
PARKSTON (4-2) 19 13 6 8 — 46
BON HOMME (2-3) 0 0 7 0 — 7
LCC 44, Hart.-New.- 13
LAUREL, Neb. — Evan Haisch rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns to lead Laurel-Concord-Coleridge past Hartington-Newcastle 44-13 in prep football action on Friday.
Evan Schmitt rushed for 73 yards and two scores, and was 6-for-9 passing for 57 yards for LCC. Caleb Erwin added a touchdown run in the victory.
Riley Sudbeck passed for 75 yards and rushed for 49 yards for Hartington-Newcastle. Lane Heimes rushed for a team-best 61 yards. Kale Korth and Carson Sudbeck each had a rushing touchdown for the Wildcats.
Haisch had a hand in nine tackles for LCC. Grant Erwin picked off a pass. Lucas Rasmussen recorded three tackles for loss in the victory.
Heimes was in on 14 tackles and Korth had a hand in 13 stops for Hartington-Newcastle. Daniel Steffen recovered a fumble.
LCC, 4-1, travels to Plainview next. Hartington-Newcastle hosts Lutheran High Northeast next.
HART.-NEW. (2-3) 0 0 0 13 — 13
L-C-C (4-1) 16 14 0 14 — 44
Cedar Catholic 69, BRLD 0
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic scored 55 first-half points on the way to a 69-0 rout of Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur in prep football action on Friday.
Easton Becker rushed for 126 yards and two scores for Cedar Catholic. Tate Thoene was 3-for-4 passing for 106 yards, with all three completions going for touchdowns, and rushed for 57 yards and a score. Ty Thoene had four carries for 82 yards and a score. Brett Kleinschmit rushed for two scores. Grant Arens had two touchdown catches, totaling 86 yards, and Carter Arens had a 20-yard touchdown catch in the win.
Kleinschmit also had a punt return for touchdown.
Carson Arens and Hunter Thoene each had a hand in five tackles. Spencer Albers, Tate Thoene and Brandon Rohan each picked off a pass.
Gus Gomez had five tackles for the BRLD defense.
Cedar Catholic, 4-1, travels to Crofton next. BRLD hosts Ponca next.
BRLD (0-5) 0 0 0 0 — 0
CEDAR CATHOLIC (4-1) 14 41 6 8 — 69
Platte-Geddes 42, Wolsey-Wessington 20
WOLSEY — Dawson Hoffman threw for four touchdowns in a 42-20 Platte-Geddes win ove Wolsey-Wessington Friday in Wolsey.
Hoffman finished with 195 yards and four scores through the air for Platte-Geddes (4-1). Grayson Hanson added 126 yards rushing and Joey Foxley added a rushing score. Foxley tallied 100 receiving yards and three scores.
Marty Gohn tallied 126 yards and two touchdowns for Wolsey-Wessington (3-2). Eric Klanchnick pitched in 48 rushing yards.
Hanson and Jackson Neuman tallied nine tackles apiece for Platte-Geddes defensively. Keegan Haider tallied 15 tackles and Gohn 10 for Wosley-Wessington.
Platte-Geddes is at home against Bon Homme Friday. Wolsey-Wessington is at home against Gregory Friday.
Vermillion 21, Lennox 7
LENNOX — Jack Kratz tallied two scores to lead Vermillion to a 21-7 win over Lennox Friday night in Lennox.
Kratz scored on a 25-yard run and threw a 35-yard score to Zoan Robinson for Vermillion (3-2). Ty Hertz added an 11-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter.
Jackson Arlt tallied 54 rushing yards and a touchdown for Lennox (3-2). Braedon Wulf threw for 173 yards and Steven Christion added 109 yards receiving.
Landon Slack tallied 14 tackles for Lennox.
Vermillion is at Dell Rapids Friday at 7 p.m. Lennox is at Sioux Falls Christian Friday night.
VERMILLION (3-2) 14 0 0 7 —21
LENNOX (3-2) 0 7 0 0 —7
Miller-HH 48, Jim River 36
MILLER — Miller-Highmore-Harrold built a 22-6 lead in the first quarter and held on for a 48-36 victory over Jim River in prep football action on Friday.
Tate Hoffman rushed for 365 yards and six touchdowns for MHH.
Dawson Bietz passed for 261 yards and three scores for Jim River. Auston Philsbury caught three passes for 100 yards and a score. Ajay Herrboldt and Logan Sayler each had touchdown catches, and Dylan Nicholson had a touchdown run for the Trappers.
Herrboldt had an interception for the Trappers defense.
MHH travels to Lake Andes to face Tripp-Delmont-Armour-Andes Central-Dakota Christian.
Jim River, 2-3, hosts Mount Vernon-Plankinton on Oct. 1 in Scotland. The game will mark the Scotland homecoming for the Trappers.
JIM RIVER (2-3) 6 10 0 20 — 36
MILLER (2-4) 22 8 0 18 — 48
Osmond 42, Randolph 0
RANDOLPH, Neb. — Patrick Vinsion rushed for three touchdowns and passed for two more as Osmond downed Randolph 42-0 in prep football action on Friday.
Vinsion was 8-for-9 passing for 123 yards and two scores. He also ran the ball nine times for 127 yards and three scores. Bryan Solorzano added a rushing touchdown in the victory.
Collyn Beal rushed for 57 yards for Randolph.
Ryan Schmit picked off a pass for Osmond.
Dominic Wilcox and Isaiah Salmon each had an interception for Randolph. Bryson Eledge had a team-best 16 tackles, with Beal making 12 stops.
Osmond, 4-1, hosts Wausa next. Randolph travels to Winside on Thursday.
OSMOND (4-1) 22 14 6 0 — 42
RANDOLPH (0-5) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Sioux Valley 36, Parker 0
PARKER — Sioux Valley’s Parker Puetz passed for three touchdowns and rushed for two more as the Cossacks blanked Parker 36-0 in pre football action on Friday.
Puetz finished 13-for-17 passing for 175 yards and added 32 yards rushing. Boden Schiller caught five passes for 81 yards and two scores. Carson Christopherson added a touchdown catch in the win.
Logan Bridges passed for 58 yards for Parker. Ray Travnicek caught three passes for 55 yards.
Christopherson picked off a pass and had a team-best 13 tackles for the Sioux Valley defense. Dawson Doyscher and Joe Hornick each had eight stops for the Cossacks.
For Parker, Charlie Patten had 10 tackles, including two for loss, and an interception.
Sioux Valley, 4-1, hosts Elk Point-Jefferson next. Parker, 1-4, heads to Flandreau next.
SIOUX VALLEY (4-1) 8 14 14 0 — 36
PARKER (1-4) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Pender 56, Allen 0
ALLEN, Neb. — Caleb Trimble tallied five touchdowns in a 56-0 win for Pender over Allen Friday night.
Trimble carried the ball 12 times for 261 yards and five scores for Pender (5-0). Braxton Volk added 45 rushing yards and 35 receiving yards.
Brody Krusemark picked up seven tackels, including a sack for Pender. Quinton Heineman recorded two interceptions and Chase Hofmeister six tackles and a pick.
No stats reported for Allen (1-4).
Allen is at Wynot Friday. Pender hosts Walthill.
PENDER (5-0) 14 21 21 0 —56
Allen (1-4) 0 0 0 0 —0
Chester Area 35, Canistota-Freeman 26
CHESTER — A 28-point fourth quarter boosted Chester Area to a 35-26 win over Canistota-Freeman Friday night in Chester.
Stratton Eppard tallied 162 yards and one touchdown passing, but added 250 rushing yards and four rushing scores for Chester Area (4-1).
Tage Ortman tallied 241 yards passing and two touchdowns for Canistota-Freeman (3-3). Cayden Scott added 59 yards rushing and two scores. Noah Kleinsasser pitched in 104 rushing yards.
Canistota-Freeman hosts Irene-Wakonda at 3 p.m. in Freeman Friday. Chester Area is at home against Hanson Friday.
CANISTOTA-FREEMAN (3-3) 6 6 8 6 —26
CHESTER AREA (4-1) 0 7 0 28 —35
