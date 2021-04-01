ST. LOUIS—The Missouri Valley Football Conference has canceled the South Dakota-Northern Iowa football game scheduled for Friday in Vermillion due to a positive COVID-19 test result and subsequent contact tracing in South Dakota’s Tier 1 personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff. The game will not be rescheduled.
The cancellation marks the second straight no-contest for the Coyotes. USD’s home game with North Dakota State, scheduled for March 27, was cancelled due to a positive test within the NDSU program. USD has not played since a 28-10 loss at Youngstown State on March 20.
Valley Football athletically related activities will take place only to the extent permitted by local environments and applicable national, state, local and institutional guidelines in order to safeguard the health and safety of participants, staff and fans.
USD, 1-3, has two games remaining in its spring 2021 schedule: at South Dakota State on April 10 and home against Western Illinois on April 17. The Western Illinois contest is a makeup date from a game postponed on Feb. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.