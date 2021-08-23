Returning seven seniors from a SoDak16 appearance and a new head coach for the Yankton volleyball team points towards a step forward for the Gazelles in the 2021 season.
“We started out right now just working on keeping the momentum going from last year,” Yankton volleyball head coach Chelsea Law said. “The season ended on a positive note as far as making that SoDak 16, which is huge. We’ve been working hard on things like consistencies, ball control, those types of things.”
In helping keep that momentum going, the Gazelles return seven seniors who have varsity experience. The returners, Chloe McDermott, Jordynn Salvatori, Britta Pietila, Molly Savey, Jillian Schulte, Emily Reinhardt and Tatum Hohenthaner all provide experience for Yankton.
“(They) all had playing time last year so they have a lot of good experience that you need to come into a program and want to start being successful,” Law said.
The veteran group will be put to the test to start their season. The Gazelles open the season at home against O’Gorman, the defending Class AA Champions, tonight (Tuesday) followed by Class A State qualifier Dakota Valley on the road and a home match with Class AA State qualifier Harrisburg.
While taking on a strong Class AA slate this season, the Gazelles also face a handful of Class A teams. Dakota Valley, Beresford, Vermillion, Sioux Falls Christian and Tea Area all take on the Gazelles at some point this season. The Gazelles make trips to Dakota Valley, Sioux Falls Christian and Tea Area while taking on Beresford and Vermillion at home.
Law and the Gazelles are hoping to take advantage of what could be a more open Class AA in 2021. The 2020 season was dominated from start to finish by O’Gorman, who went undefeated to claim the ‘AA’ State Title in Brookings. Law said that the class could be much more open this season.
“I think it should be pretty exciting this year,” Law said. “Is there one team standing out like O’Gorman last year? You knew that O’Gorman was the standout team going in to the beginning of the year, is that the same this year? I don’t know, but I think it’s pretty cool to go into the season not knowing really who people would say some people are going to beat, and that builds confidence for everybody.”
Outside of the seven seniors, sophomore Camille McDermott is returning and will strengthen the Gazelle attack at the net.
“She (Camille McDermott) is a strong asset as far as a setter because she’s disciplined with her craft,” Law said. “She definitely knows what she is doing, she’s just a go-getter.”
One focus of improvement for the Gazelles if they want to build off the 2020 campaign is finishing out sets. Law said the team has been strong at getting to 17 or 18 points, but not carrying the momentum to the end of sets, where they need it most.
“What we’re focusing on right now is to finish the game,” Law said. “Also to attack a pass aggressively, to make smart decisions when you are in crunch time with control and consistency, and being able to execute when you are in the momentum to finish the game.”
2021 Schedule
8/24 vs. O’Gorman 7 p.m.
8/26 at Dakota Valley 7 p.m.
8/28 Norfolk Tourn. 10 a.m.
8/31 vs. Harrisburg 7 p.m.
9/2 vs. Beresford 7 p.m.
9/7 vs. S.F. Roosevelt 7 p.m.
9/9 at Brandon Valley 7 p.m.
9/13 vs. S.F. Washington 7 p.m.
9/14 vs. Huron 7 p.m.
9/21 at S.F. Lincoln 7 p.m.
9/28 at S.F. Jefferson 7 p.m.
9/30 vs. Vermillion 7 p.m.
10/5 at Mitchell 7 p.m.
10/8 East-West Duals* 4 p.m.
(vs. R.C. Central, 4 p.m.; vs. Douglas, 5:30 p.m.; vs. Spearfish, 7 p.m.)
10/9 East-West Duals* 9 a.m.
(vs. Sturgis, 9 a.m.; vs. Stevens, 10:30 a.m.)
10/14 vs. Pierre 7 p.m.
10/16 at Aberdeen Central 5 p.m.
10/22 at S.F. Christian 7 p.m.
10/26 at Tea Area 7 p.m.
11/2 vs. Brookings 7 p.m.
11/4 at Watertown 7 p.m.
11/11 Class AA SoDak 16 TBD
11/18-20 State Tourn. at Rapid City
* - East-West Duals At Watertown
