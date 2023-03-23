The girls’ teams from Crofton and Gayville-Volin each took home two event victories at the Mount Marty Class B Indoor track and field meet, held Thursday at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse.
Jordyn Arens had a hand in both victories for Crofton, winning the mile (5:25.32) and anchoring the Warriors to a victory in the medley relay (4:29.89). Ellie Tramp, Blair Jordan and Rylie Arens completed the relay win.
Also for Crofton, Tramp was second in the 60-meter hurdles (9.94), Addyson Ostermeyer tied for second in the pole vault (7-0) and Jacee Anthony was fourth in the pole vault (7-0). The foursome of Rylie Arens, Sophia Wortmann, Elizabeth Wortmann and Kaylee Mach were fourth in the 3200 relay (10:59.18).
Gayville-Volin’s Emily Nowak won the pole vault, clearing 7-6. Jolie Westrum won the 3200 in 13:17.86 and placed fifth in the triple jump (30-3).
Also earning a victory on the girls’ side was Menno’s Ashton Massey, who won the triple jump (31-11). She also ran with Ellyana Ulmer, Kaelie Derby and Zoe Schaeffer to finish second in the distance medley relay (15:00.09).
Parker’s Janae Olson earned a pair of top-four finishes, second in the long jump (15-11) and fourth in the 200 (27.71). Teamamte Shayla Voeltz was third in the long jump, also with a mark of 15-11.
Ethan-Parkston earned three individual and two relay top-five finishes on the girls’ side. Marissa Storm was third in the triple jump (31-2 1/4), with teammate Berkley Ziebart four (31-0 1/2). Lauren Ziebart placed fourth in the 60-meter dash (8.28). The squad also placed fifth in the medley (4:49.36) and 1600 (4:37.86) relays, with Storm and Morgan Maxwell running on both relays. Lauren Ziebart and Ella Pollreisz completed the medley, while Chantal Wuertzer and Keeara Oakley completed the 1600 relay.
For the Bloomfield girls, the foursome of Carrylee Martinson, Madison Abbenhaus, Madie Ziegler and Christiana Martinson finished fifth in the distance medley relay (15:23.00).
The lone area boy to claim a title Thursday was Ethan-Parkston’s Kolter Kramer, who won the 400 in 53.03. James Deckert earned a pair of runner-up finishes, in the long jump (20-9) and triple jump (41-8 1/4). Gage Hohn was second in the high jump (6-2).
Ethan-Parkston was also second in the distance medley relay (12:20.05) and fifth in the 3200 relay (9:32.34). Evan Bartelt and David Brock ran on both relays. Jayden Digmann and Hohn completed the DMR, while Hunter Dean and Benjamin Gerlach completed the 3200 relay.
Viborg-Hurley had a pair of runner-up finishes on the day.
George Johnson was second in a tightly-contested 60-meter dash, finishing in 7.16 seconds to lose by 0.006. Johnson also was fifth in the 400 (54.90).
Also for Viborg-Hurley, Luke Campbell was second in the 60-meter hurdles (8.78) and Jacob Campbell tied for fourth in the shot put (41-11).
Platte-Geddes’ Lee Reiser was second in the shot put (50-1). The Black Panthers’ foursome of Aiden Bultje, Trevor Rolland, Hayden Sprik and Quincy Stephens were fourth in the 800 relay (1:40.20).
Menno’s Owen Eitemiller was third in the pole vault, clearing 12-0. The Wolves’ foursome of Kadeyn Ulmer, Cody Munkvold, Izayah Ulmer and Isaac Fergen were third in the 3200 relay (9:24.53).
For Bloomfield, Wiley Ziegler was third in the triple jump (41-5 1/2). Layne Warrior was fourth in the 400 (54.60) and ran on the Bees’ fifth place 1600 relay (3:53.41) with Brock Jeannoutot, Braeden Guenther and Jacob Smith. Guenther and Smith ran with Tomik Duffy and Tyler Hanson on a fourth place finish in the 3200 relay (9:26.52).
Hartington-Newcastle placed two in the pole vault, with Lane Heimes (12-0) fourth and Kale Korth (10-6) fifth. The Wildcats’ Cole Rosener was fifth in the 800 (2:14.35).
The Class A portion of the meet is today (Friday).
