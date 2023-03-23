The girls’ teams from Crofton and Gayville-Volin each took home two event victories at the Mount Marty Class B Indoor track and field meet, held Thursday at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse.

Jordyn Arens had a hand in both victories for Crofton, winning the mile (5:25.32) and anchoring the Warriors to a victory in the medley relay (4:29.89). Ellie Tramp, Blair Jordan and Rylie Arens completed the relay win.

