EMERY — Dimock-Emery’s Gene Kitchens capped a wild evening with his fifth RBI of the night, lifting the Raptors to a 19-18 victory over Platte in Sunshine League amateur baseball action on Tuesday. The game went 10 innings.
Drew Kitchens went 2-for-5 with a home run and six RBI, scoring the game-winning run. Gene Kitchens doubled and singled on the night, as did Sam Arend and Trent Kingsbury. Sam Pischke added a double in the victory.
Jarod Severson went 4-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI for Platte. Grant Lang had two home runs, including a grand slam, and six RBI. Tait Sibbel had three hits, including a home run. Richard Sternberg had three hits and four RBI. Hunter Hewitt and Payton Foxley each had two hits. Hayden Kuiper added a double.
Kingsbury pitched four innings of relief to pick up the win. Austin Plooster took the loss, also in relief.
PLATTE 402 242 013 0 — 18 18 8
DIMOCK-EMERY 046 034 001 1 — 19 11 6
Hayden Kuiper, Hunter Hewitt (6), Grant Lang (9), Austin Plooster (10) and Hewitt, Lang (6), Hewitt (9); Sam Pischke, Drew Kitchens (4), Trent Kingsbury (7) and Sam Michels
Winner-Colome 4, Mount Vernon 2
WINNER — Winner-Colome built a 3-0 lead through three innings and held on for a 4-2 victory over Mount Vernon in amateur baseball action on Tuesday.
Dillon Lambley had three hits, including two doubles, to lead Winner-Colome. Reed Harter doubled and singled, driving in a run. Austin Richey added two hits and a RBI in the victory.
Bradley Dean tripled and Eric Giblin doubled for Mount Vernon.
Connor Hopkins picked up the win, striking out 14 in his 6 2/3 innings of work. Harter struck out six in 2 1/3 innings of work for the save. Luke Tiesler took the loss.
MOUNT VERNON 000 101 000 — 2 2 0
WINNER-COLOME 102 000 10X — 4 11 1
