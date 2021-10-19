TYNDALL — Parkston rallied from an early deficit to claim a 26-28, 25-12, 25-19, 25-15 victory at Bon Homme in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Allison Ziebart posted 14 kills, 14 digs and three ace serves to lead Parkston (16-12). Faith Oakley had 36 assists, 18 digs and three ace serves. Brielle Bruening had 11 kills, three blocks and 13 digs. Gracie Oakley finished with seven kills and two blocks. Baylee Schoenfelder and Mya Nuebel each had 18 digs in the victory.
Olivia Bures led Bon Homme (8-16) with 15 kills and four blocks. Jaden Kortan finished with 23 assists and two ace serves. Erin Heusinkveld had three blocks and nine digs. Kenadee Kozak posted 13 digs and two blocks. Jurni Vavruska added two ace serves.
Parkston travels to Wagner for the Southeast South Dakota Conference Tournament on Saturday. Bon Homme hosts Avon on Oct. 26.
Parkston won the JV match 25-21, 25-20. Bon Homme won the ‘C’ match 25-20, 25-19.
Mid-State Conf.
Battle Creek 3, Crofton 1
PIERCE, Neb. — Top-seeded Battle Creek rallied past Crofton 22-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19 in the semifinals of the Mid-State Conference Volleyball Tournament, Tuesday in Pierce, Nebraska.
Ella Wragge finished with 10 kills, two blocks, 12 digs and two ace serves to lead a balanced Crofton attack. Caitlin Guenther had eight kills, six blocks, 14 digs and two ace serves. Alexis Folkers posted 34 assists, 12 digs and two blocks. Jayden Jordan had seven kills and 25 digs, Ellie Tramp had 20 digs and Madelyn Eilers added five blocks for the Warriors.
Both teams will return to Pierce on Thursday, with Battle Creek playing in the championship at 7:30 p.m., preceded by Crofton in the third place match at 6 p.m.
Other Matches
Burke 3, Gayville-Volin 1
GAYVILLE — Burke outlasted Gayville-Volin 25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 25-12 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Adisyn Indahl had 24 kills and 28 digs to lead Burke (23-5). Kailee Frank had 14 kills and 20 digs. Ava Sargent finished with 20 assists and 13 digs. Elly Witt had 19 digs. Elle Johnson posted 28 digs, Paige Bull had three blocks and Kate Weborg added four ace serves in the victory.
For Gayville-Volin (18-8), Molly Larson led the way with 17 kills and 29 digs. Jadyn Hubbard had 15 kills and 17 digs. Keeley Larson finished with 33 assists and three ace serves. Taylor Hoxeng added 30 digs for the Raiders.
Burke travels to Wagner for the Southeast South Dakota Conference Tournament on Saturday.Gayville-Volin travels to Avon on Monday.
Beresford 3, Vermillion 1
VERMILLION — Kara Niles posted 18 kills and four blocks to lead Beresford past Vermillion 23-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-20 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Sierra Johnson finished with 19 assists and three ace serves, and Addi Wills had 15 assists for Beresford. Ireland Fickbohm finished with eight kills and two blocks. Maddie Erickson and Savannah Beeson each had five kills and three blocks, with Beeson also recording three ace serves in the victory.
For Vermillion, Brooklyn Voss had 14 kills, and Brooke Jensen had 13 kills and two blocks to lead the way. Claire Doty finished with 36 assists, 20 digs and two ace serves. Kara Klemme had nine kills, 17 digs and two blocks. Serena Gapp also had nine kills and Kelsey O’Neill added 28 digs for the Tanagers.
Beresford travels to Parker on Friday. Vermillion travels to Dakota Valley on Friday.
Beresford won the JV match 21-25, 25-20, 15-10; and the ‘C’ match 25-21, 17-25, 16-14.
Wagner 3, Winner 0
WAGNER — Wagner used a balanced attack to power past Winner 25-12, 25-16, 25-21 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Avari Bruguier finished with nine kills, and Emma Yost had eight kills, three ace serves and nine digs for Wagner (21-4). Shona Kjeldgaard posted seven kills and seven blocks. Macy Koupal had29 asissts and two ace serves. Madi Knebel had 13 digs and two ace serves, and Shalayne Nagel added four blocks in the victory.
Ellie Brozik led Winner with nine kills, two ace serves and eight assists. Lexi Klein had 10 assists. Skyler Hansen added 15 digs.
Both teams play in the Southeast South Dakota Conference Tournament on Saturday.
Winner claimed the JV match 25-7, 25-18. Wagner won the ‘C’ match 25-14, 25-19.
Freeman 3, Hanson 0
FREEMAN — Kate Miller posted 22 kills and 14 digs to lead Freeman to a 25-19, 25-22, 25-17 sweep of Hanson in Cornbelt Conference volleyball action on Tuesday in Freeman.
Erin Uecker finished with 11 kills and 22 digs for Freeman. Ava Ammann had 32 assists and 26 digs. Ashlin Jacobsen posted 20 digsa nd three ace serves. Lily Wipf and Cami Fransen each had 17 digs, with Wipf also recording two ace serves, in the victory.
Annalyse Weber had eight kills and 15 digs, and Avery Moschell had eight kills and two blocks for Hanson. Jalyn Kampshoff posted 18 assists. Erin Dewald finished with 14 digs, Kylie Haiar had 12 digs and Taylor Schroeder added 11 digs in the effort.
Freeman is off until an Oct. 25 trip to Canistota. Hanson hosts Viborg-Hurley on Friday.
Freeman won the JV match 25-9, 14-25, 15-13. Hanson won the ‘C’ match 25-19, 25-21.
Irene-Wakonda 3, Viborg-Hurley 0
VIBORG — Irene-Wakonda outlasted Viborg-Hurley 25-21, 25-22, 28-26 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Nora O’Malley posted eight kills, three blocks and two ace serves to lead a balanced Irene-Wakonda attack. Madison Orr also had eight kills. Emma Orr posted seven kills and 11 assists. McKenna Mork finished with 12 assists and 14 digs. Willa Freeman had 20 digs and Katie Knodel added 18 digs in the victory.
Delana Mach finished with 17 kills, and Coral Mason had 12 kills and 16 digs for Viborg-Hurley. Mataya Vannorsdel finished with 28 assists. Denae Mach had six kills, two blocks and 20 digs. Estelle Lee posted six kills and 29 digs. Charley Nelson added 28 digs for the Cougars.
Irene-Wakonda (13-12) hosts Howard on Oct. 26. Viborg-Hurley (8-17) travels to Hanson on Friday.
Irene-Wakonda won the JV match 25-17, 25-12; and the ‘C’ match 25-20, 25-17.
Corsica-Stickney 3, Avon 0
AVON — Corsica-Stickney outlasted Avon 32-30, 25-23, 25-21 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Rachel Gerlach led a balanced Corsica-Stickney attack with 10 kills. Morgan Clites had eight kills and 19 digs. Sutten Eide finished with 28 assists and 12 digs. Avery Broughton had seven kills and four blocks. Payton DeLange posted seven kills and two ace serves. Casey Tolsma added 15 digs in the victory.
Tiffany Pelton led Avon with 17 kills and three blocks. McKenna Kocmich had 28 assists and 11 digs. Courtney Sees posted eight kills, 13 digs and three ace serves. Katie Gretchmann had 16 digs, Reece Powers posted two blocks and MaKayla Kopp added two ace serves for the Pirates.
Corsica-Stickney hosts Scotland on Friday. Avon, 15-8, travels to Menno on Friday.
Avon won the JV match 23-25, 25-11, 15-6; and the ‘C’ match 23-25, 25-21, 15-8.
Platte-Geddes 3, Kimball-White Lake 0
PLATTE — Platte-Geddes put three players in double figures for kills in a 25-13, 25-23, 25-13 sweep of Kimball-White Lake in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Cadence Van Zee had 12 kills and 12 digs, and Karly VanDerWerff had 11 kills to lead the balanced Platte-Geddes attack. Regan Hoffman posted 10 kills. Avery DeVries finished with 23 assists and four ace serves. Hadley Hanson had 12 digs and Baleigh Nachtigal added 10 digs in the victory.
Ryann Nielsen led KWL with eight kills and 11 assists. Madison Heath had 12 digs and Dani Deffenbaugh added 10 digs in the effort.
Platte-Geddes, 23-4, plays in the Southeast South Dakota Conference Tournament on Saturday.
Platte-Geddes won the JV match 25-11, 25-19.
