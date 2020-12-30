For the second time in as many days, the Yankton Bucks survived a tough test from a high-powered out-of-state opponent, downing Campbell County, Wyoming, 77-64 in boys’ basketball action on Wednesday at the YHS Gym.
Matthew Mors finished with 25 points and eight rebounds to lead Yankton (5-1). Rugby Ryken and Jaden Kral each scored 16 points. Aidan Feser finished with 12 points in the contest.
For Campbell County (4-2), Luke Hladky hit seven three-pointers on the way to a game-high 27 points. Jefferson Neary scored 19 points and Gabe Gibson hit a trio of three-pointers for nine points for the Camels.
Yankton went 2-0 in the two games that had been scheduled to be part of the 2020 Hoop City Classic. The Bucks beat Thunder Basin, Wyoming, 65-50 on Tuesday night.
“Both teams were extremely difficult to go against,” said Yankton head coach Chris Haynes. “They play a five-out motion offense, they’ve got multiple guys that can shoot the lights out, and they have guys that can catch-and-shoot.”
While Haynes was happy to get the games in, he was disappointed that they couldn’t be in the Hoop City Classic atmosphere that the Bucks had enjoyed the three previous seasons. The Thunder Basin matchup was to be part of a full slate of games in Yankton as part of the Hoop City Classic, which was cancelled earlier this month.
“A full schedule of games here would have been great for our community and our program,” Haynes said. “But we are fortunate that we were still able to play both teams. We appreciate them making the trip, even though they weren’t in the Classic.”
Ryken and Feser got the Bucks’ offense going, combining for 19 of the Bucks’ 25 first-quarter points as Yankton built a 25-15 lead.
“I thought Rugby and Jaden each played a good game,” Haynes said. “Aidan played great against Hladky.”
But even more quickly than the Bucks built the lead, the Camels turned it to dust. Two Hladky three-pointers and another by Gibson pulled Campbell County within one, forcing a time out by the Bucks.
Yankton answered with a combination of solid defense and effective offense, scoring 11 straight points to reclaim the double-digit advantage.
The Bucks used another big run to claim their largest lead, a 17-2 spurt that pushed the Bucks’ margin to 22, 61-39, in the third quarter. The Camels hit five three-pointers in the fourth quarter and scored the game’s last eight points, but could not close within double digits.
Yankton now turns its attentions to another talented program from another state, Sioux City, Iowa, East. The Bucks travel to face the Raiders (6-1), ranked ninth in Iowa Class 4A, on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
“They’re a top-10 team again this year. Every year they’re either in the state tournament or knocking on the door,” Haynes said of the Raiders. “We’re going into their place, which is a difficult challenge as well.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
CAMPBELL COUNTY (4-2)
Luke Hladky 9-17 2-2 27, Gabe Gibson 3-6 0-0 9, Kody Kline 0-0 0-0 0, Jefferson Neary 8-15 0-0 19, Tanner Lemm 2-5 0-0 5, Austin Robertson 2-8 0-0 4. TOTALS: 24-51 2-2 64.
YANKTON (5-1)
Dylan Prouty 1-2 0-0 3, Mac Ryken 0-0 0-0 0, Rugby Ryken 6-7 0-0 16, Aidan Feser 5-6 2-3 12, Trevor Fitzgerald 2-4 1-2 5, Michael Mors 0-0 0-0 0, Jaden Kral 8-10 0-0 16, Matthew Mors 11-20 0-0 25. TOTALS: 33-49 3-5 77.
CAMPBELL COUNTY 15 14 18 17 — 64
YANKTON 25 14 24 14 — 77
Three-Pointers: CC 14-37 (Hladky 7-15, Gibson 3-6, Neary 3-9, Lemm 1-3, Robertson 0-4). Y 8-16 (R. Ryken 4-5, Ma. Mors 3-8, Prouty 1-2, Fitzgerald 0-1). Assists: Y 7 (R. Ryken 3), CC 0. Blocked Shots: None. Rebounds: Y 26 (Ma. Mors 8), CC 6 (three with 2). Steals: Y 8 (Feser 3), CC 6 (Hladky 3). Personal Fouls: CC 10, Y 10. Fouled Out: None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.