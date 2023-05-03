Here is a look at the four teams in the Doane bracket of the Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball tournament, beginning today (Thursday) in Crete, Nebraska.
No. 1 Doane
RECORD: 37-9, 23-5 GPAC
VS. BRACKET: 7-1 (vs. Mount Marty 1-1, vs. Jamestown 4-0, vs. Briar Cliff 2-0)
OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Lukas White (Sr., 1B; .414, 15 HR, 16 doubles, 53 RBI); Logan Amick (So., IF; .406, 19 RBI); Nate Mensik (Jr., OF; .366, 11 HR, 39 RBI, 14 SB); Joe Osborn (Jr., OF; .323, 13 HR, 16 doubles, 39 RBI)
PITCHING LEADERS: Kaden Crawford (Fr.; 8-3, 2.66 ERA, 67 2/3 IP, 57 K); Aaron Forrest (Jr.; 8-2, 3.12 ERA, 66 1/3 IP, 66 K); Jake Johnson (Jr.; 5-0, 2.20 ERA, 23 1/3 IP, 22 K); Kyler Beekman (Jr.; 4-1, 2.57 ERA, 35 IP, 34 K)
AREA ATHLETES: None
No. 4 Mount Marty
RECORD: 36-13, 19-9 GPAC
VS. BRACKET: 5-3 (vs. Doane 1-1, vs. Jamestown 0-2, vs. Briar Cliff 4-0)
OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Billy Hancock (Sr., C; .337, 13 HR, 13 doubles, 40 RBI); Kiko Nunez (.333, 11 HR, 40 RBI); Braeden Cordes (So., SS; .324, 3 HR, 13 doubles, 27 RBI); Will Gardner (.305, 6 HR, 25 RBI)
PITCHING LEADERS: Chris Rofe (Sr.; 8-3, 3.62 ERA, 62 2/3 IP, 85 K); Clayton Chipchase (Jr.; 5-3, 4.25 ERA, 48 2/3 IP, 40 K); Myles Brown (Jr.; 5-2, 4.59 ERA, 49 IP, 60 K); Jared Miller (So., 6-1, 50 IP, 57 K); Noah McCandless (So.; 2-1, 9 saves, 2.59 ERA; 24 1/3 IP, 26 K)
AREA ATHLETES: Caid Koletzky (Jr., OF; .181, 5 HR, 9 RBI); Ethan Wishon (Jr., IF; .305, 2 HR, 10 doubles, 23 RBI); Joe Gokie (Fr., UT); Willis Robertson (Fr., IF): Jake Jensen (Fr., P)
No. 5 Jamestown
RECORD: 27-17, 16-10 GPAC
VS. BRACKET: 4-4 (vs. Doane 0-4, vs. Mount Marty 2-0, vs. Briar Cliff 2-0)
OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Jordan Singleton (So., C; .385, 7 HR, 38 RBI); Hayden Brown (Jr., OF/P; .358, 10 HR, 33 RBI); Kendall Yackley (Sr., IF/P; .357, 7 HR, 37 RBI, 13 SB); Xander Orejudos (Sr., IF; .318, 4 HR, 32 RBI)
PITCHING LEADERS: Brown (2-3, 6 saves, 2.01 ERA, 22 1/3 IP, 33 K); Eric Kessler (So.; 1-0, 2 saves, 3.07 ERA, 14 2/3 IP, 20 K); Luke Zimmer (Fr., P; 8-1, 3.98 ERA, 63 1/3 IP, 59 K)
AREA ATHLETES: None
No. 8 Briar Cliff
RECORD: 22-24, 9-19 GPAC
VS. BRACKET: 0-8 (vs. Doane 0-2, vs. Mount Marty 0-4, vs. Jamestown 0-2)
OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quentin Evers (Sr., 3B; .333, 6 HR, 31 RBI); Connor Lange (Sr., C; .333, 13 doubles, 24 RBI); Trey Rogers (Sr., OF/C; .294, 3 HR, 29 RBI); Jake Allen (Sr., C; .291, 7 HR, 30 RBI)
PITCHING LEADERS: Matthew Hmielewski (So.; 4-3, 4.08 ERA, 57 1/3 IP, 55 K); Kyler Steinborn (5-6, 4.89 ERA, 57 IP, 56 K); Brett Sitzmann (Jr.; 1-3, 1 save, 5.53 ERA, 73 K, 57 IP)
AREA ATHLETES: None
