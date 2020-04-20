EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a three-part series about the Bob Winter Basketball Camps, which attracted thousands of youth players to Yankton for nearly three decades
It became an annual tradition for Steve Krier.
One month of his summer break was going to be booked for four, sometimes five, weeks to help out with youth basketball camps.
He didn’t mind, though.
A basketball junkie wouldn’t complain about the opportunity to serve as a coach in the long-standing Bob Winter Camps, which were held for nearly three decades in Yankton.
“It was your summer job,” Krier joked.
For quite a while (he’s not really sure; maybe 15 years?), that’s exactly what the camps were for Krier, a Yankton native who went on to a standout basketball career at Augustana.
After he graduated from college in 1980, Krier began a teaching and coaching career at O’Gorman High School in Sioux Falls — positions he still holds to this day.
In short order, he became a fixture among the 25-30, sometimes more, coaches who would serve in various roles for the Bob Winter camps.
“Then it was every summer,” Krier said.
Not only did the camps (for area boys and girls, anywhere from grades 5-12) impact thousands of future or current basketball players, they made a significant impact on those coaches in attendance — even to the point where a coaches clinic was held in conjunction.
Just ask them.
The experience stuck with them.
“It pushed you because you got a taste of what it was like,” said Randy Gross, another Yankton High School graduate and eventual Hall of Fame basketball star at Mount Marty College.
“Eventually, you thought, ‘I’d like to keep doing this.’”
That was exactly the case with Doug Pesicka.
An Elk Point High School graduate, he had worked at the Winter camps while he was a student at Mount Marty. Pesicka would provide demonstrations on certain topics to the young campers and would also help coach some of the teams
His experiences at the camp gave Pesicka the opportunity, at a young age, to observe and spend time with coaches from all over the region, he said.
“The opportunity to be around so many great coaches motivated me to want to be a coach,” Pesicka said.
After Winter’s Hall of Fame coaching career at YHS came to end in 1992, Pesicka took the reins of the girls’ basketball program and led the Gazelles until 2014. His 1994 team finished runner-up at the state tournament and his 1996 squad captured a state championship.
For 10 of those seasons, the head coach of the Yankton boys’ basketball program was Gross, who also said his time with the Winter camps remained with him during his own career.
“It was so helpful, there’s no doubt about it,” Gross said.
“You got to learn a lot about the game, and everyone had their own different twist, so there was always something to learn.”
The coaches came from everywhere.
They came to Yankton from primarily high schools in South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, and even North Dakota — with other places mixed in over the years. Their experience levels also varied: There were tenured coaches and new coaches, and even current players were included in the bunch.
“Especially as a young coach, to have those people mentor you, it was incredible,” Krier said.
“Every week you had a different group of people with different perspective.”
The number of wins, state tournament appearances, state championships and experiences among the coaches in attendance was “mind-blowing,” according to Ken Bruckner, a former Todd County and Donde (now at Menno) coach who worked at the camps from 1979 until their final year in the mid-1990s.
There might have been a ‘blood bath’ or ‘war of words’ during their regular season meetings, but that all changed during their weeks together in Yankton, according to Bruckner.
“But during these camps the gloves were off and everybody became one big family,” he said.
— — —
How could they resist?
When you’ve gathered together 25-30 people who either once played basketball or are still playing basketball, you’re not going to keep them from organizing a game at the first opportunity.
If only there was video proof.
Once the campers would go to lunch each day, the coaches — sometimes players included — would stay on the court.
“Our noon pick-up games were almost legendary,” joked Doug Pesicka.
Even as tired as they were from the early mornings and late nights during the camps, those gathered had an outlet.
“There were some pretty competitive people,” Steve Krier said.
There were even times, he added, when the pick-up games would be played at noon over the lunch hour and again at night after the day’s activities ended.
“You had guys from (Yankton College) and when it moved over to Mount Marty, some of those guys joined in,” Krier said. “It got pretty competitive.”
It wasn’t only men out on the court, either.
Even Lisa Van Goor, a Yankton girls’ basketball standout, would join in, and by all accounts, more than held her own — her brother, Joe, joked that she “did OK in basketball.”
“Their competitive nature didn’t hold them back from anything,” Krier said.
Nor did the age of some of those present.
“During camp weeks, pick-up games during lunch hour were the best,” said Jay Smith, a 1986 YHS graduate who attended camps.
“It made for very competitive games.”
— — —
Lynn Frederick didn’t need a dorm room.
No, he had other arrangements during his week-long visits to Yankton.
“My in-laws lived in Yankton, so I’d just stay with them,” said Frederick, who became a fixture among coaches at the Bob Winter camps.
As time passed, there were even occasions when some of his players would stay in his in-laws’ basement.
“There would be kids all over,” Frederick said, with a chuckle.
Following his graduation from Dakota Wesleyan in 1977, Frederick — a Stanley County graduate — began his coaching career at Lyman, where he spent two years. Frederick then took his first career head coaching position at Agar (with 39 kids in the high school, he pointed out) and then spent the remainder of his career as the head girls’ coach at Brookings.
A common theme throughout his career?
Frederick would encourage his players to attend the Bob Winter camps.
“It was a good bonding experience to take our teams there,” he said.
Not only was it good experience for his players, it proved to be an invaluable experience for Frederick himself. Just as his players were receiving instruction from a variety of coaches and philosophies, he was surrounded by the very same thing.
That was the main reason, he’ll tell you, that he kept coming back.
“There was a boatload of knowledge from those camps,” Frederick said.
Which meant coaches could leave Yankton after the five days with plenty of tips and pieces of advices to take back home.
“I think I took more notes at Bob Winter Basketball Camp than I did in college,” Bruckner said.
Either in the dorm room or at a local eatery or bar, the coaches would gather together at night and talk hoops — Frederick said he can remember diagramming plays on napkins.
“It was a great opportunity to really connect with some experienced coaches,” he added.
Winter is one, in particular, that Frederick claims played a big role in his career — he even credits Winter for helping him get the head coaching job in Brookings. Jim Holwerda, the former Brookings girls’ basketball coach, is another, according to Frederick.
“Bob was the icon, and he and Jim really helped start girls basketball and make it popular in the early days,” Frederick said.
— — —
For 17 years, Gene Bormann wore many hats at the Bob Winter camps.
Among them? Trainer.
“I was the camp first aid guy for all of those years,” said Bormann, who was teaching at Yankton High School during those years.
“I taped all those ankles and fixed all the blisters. I really got to know a lot of kids pretty well.”
He saw it all.
He was there to watch the participants break into groups for individual stations (typically with an emphasis on individual skill development). He listened to the motivational speakers. He watched as campers were rewarded with prizes each morning for the previous day’s work.
It made for long days for Bormann and all of the coaches in attendance.
“They were fun,” said Ginger Larsen, another long-time fixture and do-everything official at the camps. “We were busy, but they were fun.”
Bruckner would agree with that assessment.
“This was not a camp to come to catch up on your rest,” Bruckner said, “because coach Winter had a tough daily schedule and the coaches pushed the kids to work harder.”
Because of the organization of the camp’s daily activities, coaches were able to devote more attention to a smaller group of kids.
“You got to know the kids on a one-on-one basis, because you were in charge of 8-10 kids,” Gross said.
Even all these years later, former campers remember those moments.
A former player, now in his 50s, approached Bruckner earlier this month about his time at the camp — “I think that we talked for close to an hour about our experiences,” Bruckner said.
A quarter century since the last camps, Pesicka still comes across people who either remember him from the camps or remember their experiences.
He was a member of a committee that recently interviewed candidates for a new assistant principal at Yankton High School, and the candidate said she once attended a Bob Winter camp.
“I still run into people all over the state who remember me as a coach at those camps,” Pesicka said.
