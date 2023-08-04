LENNOX — A trio of Winner-Colome pitchers combined to throw a three-hit shutout in a 3-0 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in the opening round of the South Dakota Class B American Legion Junior Baseball Tournament, Friday in Lennox.
Karson Keiser tripled, and Quincy Phillips and Dylan Brandis each doubled for Winner-Colome. Zach Olson, Landon Calhoon and Kellen Brozik each had a hit in the victory.
Keaton Gale doubled for EPJ. Brody Van Roekel and Ashton Fairbanks each had a hit.
Brandis struck out six batters in 3 2/3 innings of work for the victory. Calhoon and Ryder Halligan each had two strikeouts in relief for Winner-Colome. Gale took the loss, striking out seven in a complete game effort.
Class A VFW
Vermillion 10, BAH 2
BERESFORD — Vermillion pounded out 14 hits on the way to a 10-2 victory over host Beresford-Alcester-Hudson in the opening round of the South Dakota VFW Teener Class A 16-Under Baseball Tournament, Friday in Beresford.
Vermillion advances to a semifinal matchup with Volga today (Saturday) at 5 p.m. B-AH draws Madison Maroon in a consolation game at 1 p.m.
Carter Hansen went 4-for-4 with a triple, a double and three RBIs for Vermillion. Trey Hansen went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored. Connor Peterson doubled and singled. Mike Roob also had two hits. Tate Hage, Jack Moskowitz and Hayden Christopherson each had a hit in the victory.
Tommy Walth doubled and singled, and Ashton Oberle had two hits for B-AH. Kasen Voss, Espyn Klungseth and Jax Fickbohm each had a hit.
Hage pitched four innings, striking out five, for the victory. Voss took the loss.
Tri-Valley 13, Dakota Valley 9
BERESFORD — Tri-Valley Maroon outslugged Dakota Valley 13-9 in the opening round of the South Dakota VFW Teener Class A 16-Under Baseball Tournament, Friday in Beresford.
Tri-Valley will play Del lRapids in a semifinal game today (Saturday) at 3 p.m. Dakota Valley will play West Central in a consolation game at 11 a.m.
Jake Pick went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI for Dakota Valley. Jake Carter also had three hits. Jackson Shoulders posted two hits. Grady Ramos tripled. Jack Wiese had a double and three RBI. Vincent Hoffman also doubled. Noah Graham, Isaac Klemme and Brady Weaver each had a hit in the effort.
Graham took the loss, striking out five in his 2 1/3 innings of work. Hoffman struck out three in four innings of relief.
Class B VFW
Scotland-Menno 7, Elkton 4
PARKSTON — Scotland-Menno did not get a hit until the top of the seventh, but still scored five runs in the first three innings on the way to a 7-4 victory over Elkton in the opening round of the South Dakota VFW Teener Class B 16-Under Baseball Tournament, Friday in Parkston.
Scotland-Menno advances to a semifinal matchup with Alexandria, today (Saturday) at 4 p.m. Elkton faces Mount Vernon-Plankinton today at 11 a.m.
Jarret Andretta led off the seventh inning with a single for the lone Trappers hit. He scored twice, as did Kory Keppen.
Trent Guthmiller struck out nine batters in 6 1/3 innings for the victory. Parker Hochstein got the final two outs, one by strikeout.
Tyndall 10, Hamlin 0
PARKSTON — Tyndall got on the board early and often in a 10-0, six-inning victory over Hamlin in the opening round of the South Dakota VFW Teener Class B 16-Under Baseball Tournament, Friday in Parkston.
Tyndall advances to a semifinal matchup with host Parkston today at 6:30 p.m. Hamlin will face Canova in a consolation game at 1:30 p.m.
Steven Neth had a double and two RBI, and Rhett Connors, Cooper Mudder and Major Aarstad each doubled for Tyndall. Chapin Cooper had a hit and two RBI. Jace Toupal, Jackson Kaul and Landon Schmidt each had a hit in the victory.
Landon Bares pitched 4 1/3 innings, striking out four and allowing one hit, for the victory. Isaiah Crownover pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, striking out one.
Parkston 2, Canova 1
PARKSTON — Host Parkston scored two runs in the fourth inning and held on for a 2-1 victory over Canova in the opening round of the South Dakota VFW Teener Class B 16-Under Baseball Tournament, Friday in Parkston.
Parkston faces Tyndall in the semifinals, today (Saturday) at 6:30 p.m. Canova faces Hamlin in consolation action at 1:30 p.m.
Carter Sommer and James Deckert each had two hits for Parkston. Maddux Brissett and Kaden Holzbauer each had a hit.
Sommer pitched 4 2/3 innings, striking out nine, for the victory. Kolter Kramer struck out two in 2 1/3 innings of no-hit relief.
