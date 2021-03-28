SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota closed out the Coyote Invite swim and dive meet with 11 victories on Saturday inside the Midco Aquatic Center.
Taylor Rau, a sophomore from Maple Grove, Minn., touched home first in three individual events while double winners included divers Stella Fairbanks and Hudson Wilkerson. Also earning individual wins on Saturday were Aidan Gantenbein, Carter Anderson and Mack Sathre.
Rau swam season bests in all three of her wins, clocking 1:05.57 in the 100 breast, 1:00.82 in the 100 IM and 2:23.25 in the 200 breast. She moved into the Coyote Top 10 at seventh in the 200 breast.
Fairbanks, a freshman from Highland, Mich., earned her eighth and ninth wins of the season by sweeping the two diving events, scoring 273.35 on the three-meter board and 249.85 on the one-meter board.
Wilkerson, a junior from Powell, Wyo., posted season bests on both boards, winning both events with point totals of 284.95 in the three-meter event and 280.20 in the one-meter event.
Gantenbein, a sophomore from Valley Center, Kan., posted a season best 52.59 to win the 100 backstroke.
Anderson, a freshman from Oviedo, Fla., also swam a season best of 16:56.74 in the 1,650 freestyle.
Sathre, a sophomore from Sartell, Minn., swam 1:58.66. a season best, in the 200 butterfly.
The Coyote foursome of Brady Torborg, Jake Leichner, Zachary Kopp and Charlie Bean won the 200 medley relay in 1:34.24.
Individual runner-up finishes came from Isabelle Davenport in the 100 breaststroke and Gantenbein in the 200 backstroke.
Third-place finishes came from Malaina Fragnito (200 breast), Jacob Won (100 free), Caleb Swanson (200 back), Lizzie Hunt (100 IM), Wyatt Thompson (1650 free), Kara Owens (100 back), Ben Kopp (100 back) and Bean (200 free).
South Dakota will compete in the Summit League Championships in Fargo, N.D., on April 15-17.
