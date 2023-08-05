The Yankton Tappers put runs on the board early and often as they took down the Black Hills A’s 11-0 in seven innings to avoid elimination in the South Dakota Class A State Amateur Baseball Tournament Saturday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Yankton, 12-3 on the season, advances to play at 1 p.m. Friday at Drake Field in Mitchell. The Tappers’ opponent is to-be-determined.
Yankton scored two runs in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead. Will Rauch’s RBI single brought Joe Gokie home for the first run of the game. Rauch later scored in the inning due to a throwing error made by A’s catcher Evan Stroud.
The Tappers put four more runs on the board in the top of the third to take a 6-0 lead. Three of the four runs came in from an A’s error, while one was scored on a Caid Koletzky RBI single.
Yankton added one run in the fifth inning and five runs in the seventh inning to finish off the 11-0 victory.
“It was a good win for us and it needed to happen like that,” Mark Ryken, Yankton’s manager, said. “I feel like we have hit the ball well in both games, the difference was just our opponent’s defense.”
Koletzky helped lead the Tappers offensively, going 3-for-4 at the dish. He reached home twice, brought in three RBIs, and stole a base in the game. Six Yankton players recorded a hit today, with four of them recording multiple hits.
Tappers pitcher Sam Schonberg threw a complete-game shutout, giving up zero runs, four hits, and collecting 11 strikeouts in the victory.
“Sam is a strong pitcher and he played very well today,” Ryken stated. “On top of that, he had a strong defense backing him up and making the plays needed to stay up.”
Black Hills ends its season with a 7-7 record.
Yankton looks to continue its strong play as it heads to Mitchell Friday.
“We are ready for the next game, we are just going to show up and try to continue to play and give it a shot to make a deep run,” Ryken said.
