CENTERVILLE — Centerville put up 21 points in the first quarter to help take them to a 59-42 win over Beresford in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Thea Gust scored 17 points in the game to lead Centerville. MaKayla Heesch grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Tornados.
Beresford was led by Ella Merriman’s 13 points, and Autumn Namminga’s 12 points.
Both teams finished regular season play and begin post season play next week. Centerville’s regular season finishes at 15-5, while Beresford’s record falls to 8-12.
BERESFORD (8-12) 7 16 8 11 — 42
CENTERVILLE (15-5) 21 11 14 13 — 59
TYNDALL — Bon Homme used their seven-point halftime lead to hold onto a 60-58 win over Gregory in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Taycee Ranek picked up a double-double in the game to lead Bon Homme with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Jurni Vavruska scored 14 points to follow.
Gregory was led by Mya Determan’s 17 points. Cassidy Keiser followed with 14 points.
Both teams will start regional play next week. Bon Homme finishes the regular season at 10-10. Gregory’s regular season record moves to 10-10.
GREGORY (10-10) 8 16 24 10 — 58
BON HOMME (10-10) 14 18 17 11 — 60
Wagner 81, Platte-Geddes 13
PLATTE — Emma Yost’s 14-point, 12-rebound double-double led the way for the Wagner Red Raiders in their 81-13 victory against the Platte-Geddes Black Panthers Friday.
Shalayne Nagel led the Red Raiders with 21 points, adding six assists. Eve Zephier registered eight assists. Ashlyn Koupal scored 19 points.
Taylor Schrank led Platte-Geddes with six points.
Wagner finished the regular season 19-1, while Platte-Geddes finished the regular season 9-11.
WAGNER (19-1) 25 22 20 14 — 81
PLATTE-GEDDES (9-11) 5 4 2 2 — 13
