CENTERVILLE — Centerville put up 21 points in the first quarter to help take them to a 59-42 win over Beresford in girls’ basketball action on Friday.

Thea Gust scored 17 points in the game to lead Centerville. MaKayla Heesch grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Tornados.

