Professional and amateur golfers from all around the country gathered Thursday at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club for the opening round of the 49th Annual Hillcrest Invitational here in Yankton.
The event is part of the Dakotas Tour. It runs through Sunday.
Calkins Back For More
Brady Calkins of Chehalis, Washington, won the tournament three straight times from 2018-20 but finished 2nd to Colin Monagle last year. Calkins said he “100%” has an extra bit of fire to get back to the top spot on the leaderboard this year.
“I’d like to be back on top (of the leaderboard),” he said. “This is my favorite tournament of the year and I play this golf course well. There’s only been one person that’s beat me here in the last four years.”
Calkins, who started on the back nine, shot one-under in the first half of his round.
“It’s alright, but not as good as I’d like to do though,” he said. “I’ve got to get it started here and try to make a three (on the Par 5) here (at Hole 1) and get on a roll.”
Calkins scored par on the hole and finished 1-over for the day.
The Pro-Am gives amateurs an opportunity to play and learn from pros. Daniel Kortan of Yankton was placed in Calkins’ group and was impressed with his golfing abilities.
“It’s amazing,” Kortan said. “I thought I could hit the ball. I’m a baby compared to him as far as when it comes to that.”
Karazissis Hopes To Continue Momentum
Kyle Karazissis, a pro out of Indian Wells, California, won the qualifying event that took place on Monday and Tuesday. He finished fourth in last year’s event. Karazissis earned his spot on the exempt list but saw the qualifiers as a low-risk opportunity to work on his game.
“There wasn’t too much pressure (during the qualifiers) because I already knew I would be playing in the tournament this weekend,” Karazissis said. “It also pays like a normal tournament. So, some of these exempt players still like to play in (the qualifiers) to make some extra cash and get a few extra practice rounds here on the course.
“The qualifier is great preparation for the bigger tournament in the weekend.”
Karazissis feels good about his game right now, which could help his chances to win the tournament this weekend.
“I know my game is sharp. I know I can make some putts right now, which is nice. I don’t really have too many expectations. I’m just going to try and do my best.”
Karazissis shot 2-over in the first round.
Metzger Looks To Break Through
Andre Metzger won the South Dakota Open Pro-Am at Bluffs Golf Course in Vermillion from July 8-10 of this year. He has the same expectation for himself this weekend.
“I’ve taken second like four or five times, so I would love to win this tournament,” Metzger said.
Metzger is near the top of the leaderboard, shooting a 4-under 68 in the first round.
Hendricks Returns To Pro-Am
Amateur Tom Hendricks of Muscatine, Iowa, is playing in his first Hillcrest Invitational in 10 years. His late wife, Nancy, had medical issues and passed away this past October.
“When I said I do, I meant I do. I was taking care of her, and golf really didn’t matter anymore. That’s what you’re supposed to do.
“January would have been 45 years for us, but I lost her last October. I wouldn’t change the thing. Tickled to death I had that time with her, those 10-11 years.”
Nancy was not a golfer, but she and Tom found ways to give back to their community in Muscatine.
“When I used to own a Taco John’s, we would always have a kids’ tournament,” Hendricks said. “Nancy was a teacher, and we try and give back to our community as much as we can. We were all always involved in the schools (and) participated in reading programs with them (as well as) always donating different things and tacos to the kids. She was definitely a kid-lover. We both did everything we could for kids and Muscatine.”
Hendricks enjoyed his time in Muscatine but missed being able to come up to Yankton to see people he knew.
“I have got a lot of great friends up here in Yankton,” Hendricks said. “It’s where I grew up and I miss it a lot.”
“There are so many good people here in Yankton. I can’t tell you how much fun it was growing up in this community back in the 70s and 80s. I feel very fortunate, and I saw a lot of great people last night and I’m looking forward to seeing more tonight.”
O’Brien Looks To Have A Good Weekend
Amateur Scott O’Brien, now of Oxford, Mississippi, is trying to have fun at an event in the place he grew up in.
“I grew up here (in Yankton) through high school, and I’ve been down in Mississippi now for about five years,” O’Brien said. “It’s nice to come back.”
O’Brien tied for fifth place at last year’s event. He is trying not to set too high of expectations for himself in this year’s tournament.
“I’m not setting my goals too high, especially after that first nine I just played.” O’Brien said. “Hopefully, I’ll have a good second nine here. That’ll be a good start. And we’ll see kind of how it goes from there.”
O’Brien graduated from Belmont University and got his Ph.D. in Finance at the University of Missouri. He now is an instructional assistant professor of finance at Ole Miss.
He finished 10-over for the round.
