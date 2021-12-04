Yankton split with Sioux Falls Washington in boys’ and girls’ club high school bowling action, Friday at Yankton Bowl.
Yankton won the boys’ matchup 36-14.
Wyatt Reindl had a 234 high game and 659 series, and Carter Teply had a 242 high game and 658 series for Yankton (4-1). Gage Becker added a 278 high game and 642 series for the Bucks.
Keiren Michalov led Washington with a 268 high game and 665 series. Alex Strawn added a 235 high game and 620 series.
Washington edged the Gazelles 29-21 in the other matchup.
For Washington, Alexis Shea posted a 297 high game and 727 series. Peytn Wierenga added a 216 high game and 594 series for the Warriors.
Teighlor Karstens led Yankton with a 224 high game and 601 series. Rylie Hoerner posted a 194 high game and 531 series, and Zara Bitsos added a 222 high game and 515 series for the Gazelles (3-2).
Yankton hosts Sioux Falls Lincoln on Dec. 10. Start time for the matchup is 4 p.m. at Yankton Bowl.
The Yankton JV boys remained undefeated (5-0) on the season with a 28.5-21.5 victory over Washington. For the Bucks, Sean Turner had a 233 high game and 604 series, and Nate Myer had a 203 high game and 570 series. Justin Stratman added a 201 high game and 567 series.
For Washington, Brayden Waagmeester had a 212 high game and 563 series. Parker Sibson added a 199 high game and 530 series.
