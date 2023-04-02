It took until the 14th inning of the day for the Mount Marty offense to wake up.
When it did, it couldn’t be stopped.
Mount Marty scored eight runs in the top of the seventh to salvage a doubleheader split with Dakota Wesleyan in Great Plains Athletic Conference softball action on Sunday at Sertoma Park. The games were scheduled to be played in Mitchell, and DWU served as the home team for both contests.
“It was huge for us,” said MMU head coach Kayla Bryant. “In conference play, any win you get is big.”
In the nightcap, Autumn Porter and Elisabeth McGill each had two doubles and a RBI for MMU (8-10, 1-3 GPAC). Kayleen Jacinto had two hits and two RBI. Bailey Kortan and Sami Nobel each had two hits and a RBI. Ella Ray, Olivia Valdez and Sarah Hart each had a hit in the victory.
Jaden Warner doubled and singled, driving in one, for DWU (6-21, 1-7 GPAC). Reagan Grossi also had two hits and a RBI. Alyssa Burke posted two hits. McKinnely Mull doubled and Hailey Keefer added a hit for the Tigers.
McKenzie Gray pitched six innings, striking out six, for the win. Madison Kovar allowed an unearned run in the seventh for the Lancers. Keirstyn Krcil, the second of three Tiger pitchers in the contest, took the loss.
DWU led 3-0 after starting the bottom of the first with three straight hits, then added a run on a Warner RBI single in the fourth.
The Lancers had just four hits through the first six innings, but started the top of the seventh with four straight hits, sending DWU starting pitcher Katelyn Farris to the dugout for Krcil. After Krcil gave up a walk and a hit, the Tigers went to game one starter Meghan Daffern, who gave up two more runs before finally getting the Tigers out of the jam.
“This will help us going into another long week of games,” Bryant said. “We had people step up in those big moments.”
DWU scored in the bottom of the seventh thanks to an error and a wild pitch, but Kovar retired three straight batters to end the game.
“Madison likes the off-speed, and she executed her pitches well,” Bryant said. “It was good to see her come in and shut them down.”
DWU won the opening game 5-3, sparked by a three-run fourth inning.
Burke went 2-for-3 and Sophie Wietzema homered, driving in two, for DWU. Mull had the other Tiger hit.
Kortan, Ray, Porter and Jeneah Castro each doubled for Mount Marty. Abigail Page and McGill each had a hit.
Daffern went the distance in the win. Makayla Graunke took the loss, striking out nine.
DWU led 4-0 before the Lancers scored two in the fifth, with Porter and Castro stringing together back-to-back doubles to cut the deficit to two, 4-2. The Lancers scored on a McGill RBI single in the sixth, but DWU added another run on double-steal attempt to keep the margin at two.
Lancer pitching racked up 16 strikeouts in the split.
“Our pitchers did a very good job today,” Bryant said. “When you’re dropping pop-ups, you don’t help your pitchers. But overall, our pitchers came out and did well today.”
The Lancers came into Sunday’s games with the fewest games played among conference teams, a challenge for a team trying to replace a number of key players from last season’s tournament run.
“This spring has been super hard,” Bryant said. “But we’re starting to see things come together more. We’re starting to see the lineup where we like it.”
The Lancers will look to continue that momentum as they travel to Dordt on Tuesday. Due to expected poor conditions, the game will likely be played inside Dordt’s new indoor facility, where MMU played its conference-opening doubleheader against Briar Cliff.
“Hopefully we’ll continue to see our pitchers dominate, our defense continue to back up our pitchers,” Bryant said. “We’d like our hitting to be more timely, like it needs to be.”
DWU is scheduled to play at Jamestown on Wednesday.
