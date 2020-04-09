Heath Zuck’s teams win.
He will freely admit that he’s been surrounded by quality coaches and players, but the point remains the same: Teams he’s been a part of have all been winners.
At the high school ranks, he won an Iowa state championship as a player and later as a coach. Then at Grand View University, Zuck was an assistant for a program that won the 2013 NAIA national championship. He was then an assistant at Wartburg College, which advanced to the NCAA Division III playoffs in his only year.
Now he’s hoping that trend continues at Mount Marty College.
Zuck, an Iowa native, was recently hired as the offensive line coach at the Yankton institution which will make its varsity football debut in 2021.
“I’ve been very fortunate to be part of nothing but successful programs,” he said during a recent phone interview. “I know what winning is.”
At every spot throughout his career, too.
* Zuck was an assistant coach at Wapsie Valley High School, his alma mater, from 2002-07. Those teams went 39-14 and won a state championship in 2007
* He then spent 10 years at Grand View in Des Moines, from 2008-17. The new program, which began play in 2008, went 85-32 with six NAIA playoff appearances and won the 2013 national title.
* Zuck then went to Wartburg College, also in Iowa, for the 2018 season and that team advanced to the NCAA Division III playoffs.
* He then returned to Wapsie Valley last season.
At Mount Marty, Zuck will reunite with Mike Woodley, who was the head coach and architect of Grand View’s football program from scratch — Woodley was hired as the first head coach at MMC.
“He told me, ‘Think about it, maybe we could join up again,’” Zuck said.
Zuck said his initial interview with Woodley a decade ago at Grand View involved everything but football, and it was the same with the conversation about the Mount Marty position.
“One thing about Mike that everybody in Yankton will learn is that he is 100 percent a people person,” Zuck said.
Before Zuck officially agreed to take the Mount Marty job, though, he wanted to see if Yankton would pass his ‘tests.’
Zuck and his wife first made the trek to Yankton to explore the community and the Mount Marty campus, and they then brought their four children on a second visit to town.
Everyone was on board.
At the end of the day, there weren’t going to be many people Zuck would pack up his family and move for, but he would for Woodley, he said.
“I’ve got so much respect for him and for the way he goes about things,” Zuck said.
The two are now back together in an effort to build another new football program into an eventual winner.
“It’s going to be fun,” Zuck said. “It’ll take some work, though.”
Mount Marty, though, is in a better situation than Grand View was when it embarked on the new football program, according to Zuck.
Not only are the coaches aware of what it’s going to take to get things rolling, but Mount Marty will have had a year and a half to begin its program (it announced the addition of football last April) — Grand View was tasked with taking the field the year after the announcement.
The Mount Marty coaches — Woodley, Zuck and associate head coach John Michaletti — have been busy on the recruiting trail ‘selling’ the program’s vision.
It’s not easy when you have no history or tradition to base your vision on, but the coaches can also instill confidence to recruits that they’ve done this before, Zuck said.
“It’s easy for us to sell vision, because we’ve seen it come to fruition,” he added.
Slowly but surely, the number of commits to the Mount Marty program continues to grow, and the coaches have been pleased with the reception they’ve received from prospective recruits across the country, Zuck said.
“We’ve got some really good athletes and good kids and great students,” he said. “We wanted good kids, first and foremost.”
Those recruits who agree to come to Mount Marty will be tasked with setting the early foundation for the new program, which will join the Great Plains Athletic Conference in 2021 — Mount Marty’s first league game will be at home against rival Dakota Wesleyan.
“We’re going to open up a lot of people’s eyes and make a statement right away,” Zuck said.
That’s what happened at Grand View, after all: The first class of freshmen to that program was in the NAIA playoffs by the time they graduated.
“We’re a sleeping giant right now, and when we wake up, we’re going to be here to stay,” Zuck added.
