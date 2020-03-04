A year ago, the juniors on the Wynot girls’ basketball team got a taste of the championship success that they had watched previous players enjoy many times.
Now, as seniors, they want more of that.
“They’ve been at this together since sixth grade, so they hope to go out on a winning note together,” said head coach Steve Wieseler, whose Blue Devils won the Class D2 state title last year.
With six seniors leading the way, Wynot is back in the Nebraska State Girls’ Basketball Tournament. The fourth-seeded Blue Devils (22-4) open with Lawrence-Nelson today (Thursday) at 10:45 a.m. at Lincoln North Star High School.
That group of seniors helped the program reach the championship game last year for the ninth time in the decade and Wynot left Lincoln with its sixth title.
“They’re just as motivated as last year,” said Wieseler, who won the 400th game of his career earlier this season. “It’s always that way with seniors.
“I even got a text from one of them the other day saying ‘It’s the last five days of basketball.’ They’re excited.”
Wynot has found continued success in Lincoln over the years due in large part to its full-court, pressure defense. And to that point, the Blue Devils have allowed a total of 28 points over their previous three games before the state tournament.
“The girls are playing really hard and they’re having a lot of fun,” Wieseler said.
Leading the charge for the Blue Devils is the senior trio of Katelyn Heine (10.8 ppg, 48 assists, 51 steals), Michaela Lange (9.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 54 assists, 57 steals) and Shaelee Planer (7.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 42 steals).
They are joined by the sophomore tandem of Karley Heimes (5.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg) and Autumn Lawson (3.4 ppg, 43 assists, 56 steals), as well as seniors Whitney Hochstein (3.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg), Kaitlyn Heimes (3.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 41 steals) and Noelle Wieseler (2.5 ppg, 53 steals).
The return of the 6-foot-1 Hochstein — who has injured part of last season — has especially given Wynot extra depth in the post, according to coach Wieseler.
If the Blue Devils are to march toward another championship game appearance, they’ll first have to get past Lawrence-Nelson (25-1), which is playing in its first state tournament since 2011.
The veteran Raiders are led by Taylor Harrington (12.1 ppg) and Annie McCartney (9.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg).
“We’re very similar in that we both start five seniors and we’re both balanced,” coach Wieseler said. “They’ve got good shooters and they press, but maybe not the same way we do.”
The winner between Wynot and Lawrence-Nelson advances to Friday’s 2 p.m. semifinals at the Devaney Sports Center.
