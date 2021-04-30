SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota senior golfer Matt Tolan was named to the all-Summit League first team the league announced on Friday ahead of the practices rounds for the Summit League Championships. This is the second career honor for Tolan after being named to the second team in the 2017-18 season.
Tolan took advantage of the extra year of eligibility after last season was cut short due to the pandemic. He leads the team with a 73.07 stroke average and has two top ten finishes this season. In his last meet, Tolan placed second at The Stampede at the Creek with a three-round score of 220. Currently, Tolan ranks second in program history with a 73.87 career stroke average.
On the season, he has the second lowest round on the team with a 69 and has the most rounds of par or below at six. This is the seventh straight season the Yotes have had a golfer on either the first or the second team. Fellow teammate Tate Arends earned second team honors the last time it was awarded in 2018-19.
The Yotes will have a practice round Friday before competing in the 2021 Summit League Championships Saturday-Monday in Newton, Kansas.
