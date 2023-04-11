WAYNE, Neb. — Ponca finished first in the boys’ division and second in the girls’ division of the Wayne Invitational track and field meet, Tuesday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Ponca won the boys’ title, 126 to 94 over Stanton. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge was third with 89 points.
Ponca was led by Dalton Lamprecht, who had a hand in four victories. He won the 800 (2:10.87) and triple jump (38-8), then helped the Indians to victory in the 1600 (3:43.64) and 3200 (9:07.24) relays.
Brody Taylor won the 1600 (4:51.49) and 3020 (10:50.40) for Ponca, as well as helping his team to victory in the 3200 relay. Ethan Eifert led off the 1600 relay win, and claimed second in the 100 (11.49), 200 (23.25) and 400 (54.38). Trystan Bevelhymer and Jaden Kay each ran on both relay wins.
Also for Ponca, Michael Hamilton was second in the shot put (45-4 1/2) and discus (119-9). Guy Severeide was second in the 110 hurdles (17.53).
The LCC boys were led by Daniel Puppe, who won the 110 hurdles (14.71) and was second in the 300 hurdles (41.85). Tyler Olson was second in the 1600 (5:15.86) and helped the Bears to second in the 3200 relay (9:29.21), along with Taner Stanley, Landen Leonard and Carter Korth. Carter Kvols finished second in the 800 (2:11.88).
Wayne beat out the Ponca girls 151 to 104. LCC was sixth with 31 points.
The Ponca girls won the 400 (53.12) and 1600 (4:26.82), and finished second in the 3200 relay (11:01.16). Gracen Evans ran on the 400 and 1600 relays, and added a runner-up finish in the triple jump (32-5 1/2). Ellesyn Hrouda won the 3200 (12:56.96) and anchored the runner-up 3200 relay (11:01.16). Olivia Taylor was second in the 400 (1:04.00) and led off the winning 400 relay (53.12).
Abbie Hrouda ran on the 1600 and 3200 relays. Julien Buckles and Antonia Stevens ran on both the 400 and 1600 relays. Avery McAfee and Kaylee Sprakel each ran on the 3200 relay for Ponca.
LCC’s Tali Erwin won the high jump, clearing 6-1. Teammate Berniece McCorkindale was second in the shot put (36-9 1/2).
