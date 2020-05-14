Releases by the national and South Dakota American Legion in recent days had baseball teams thinking their season — under the Legion banner — was a go.
It is not. At least in its usual format.
“Nothing has changed as far as cancelling the 2020 season. It is cancelled,” South Dakota American Legion baseball chairman Dan Sudbeck said in a statement Thursday afternoon.
Sudbeck’s announcement clarified that, should programs have teams this year, they would be allowed to wear their regular American Legion uniforms.
“So what this means is, you can use the American Legion name and logo legally and your post can legally sponsor your team if you so desire to have a team,” he said. “I want to make it perfectly clear that you would be on your own to purchase insurance, make a playing schedule and a post season if you so desire.”
The national offices of the American Legion announced this past weekend that it would not allow sponsorship of Legion baseball in any state due to the coronavirus pandemic. That statement came just one day after the South Dakota American Legion had said there would be a season.
The more recent national response was due to teams not wanting to invest in uniforms that would potentially only be used for one year while the program’s regular uniforms sat in the closet.
“By cancelling the season, as we were directed to do by National, that meant we could no longer use those trademarks,” Sudbeck said, referring to the American Legion patch required on all Legion baseball uniforms. “When teams have money invested in uniforms and baseballs with the logo on them, that no one is supposed to use, that was just not right.”
It had been misunderstood by some, prompting a response from Sudbeck to affirm that there would be no South Dakota American Legion baseball in 2020.
Individual programs, if they choose, can offer baseball for Legion-age kids in 2020. Local American Legion posts will be able to provide sponsorship for their local teams if they like. The state commission, though, will not be providing any administration.
The wave of announcements did not change the status of Yankton’s program, according to head coach Drew Lawrence.
“Either way, it doesn’t really change what we’re planning for Yankton baseball,” he said. “We’re taking a very careful approach. We want to make sure we create the right environment, a safe environment.”
Lawrence said he is working on a plan to present to the Yankton Baseball Association board. Once the board votes on it, the plan will be presented to the parents.
“We want to come up with something that most parents should be comfortable with,” he said. “We’re going to be a little more cautious.”
The Vermillion Post 1 program is also in a holding pattern. The Vermillion City Council meets on Monday and could rescind the closure of the city’s park, including the Prentis Park baseball diamond. As of right now, parks would not open before June 1.
“If they don’t (open parks sooner), then we would have one week before our first game,” said Vermillion head coach Tom Heisinger. “We might not have as much practice time as we’re used to. But at this point, we will take what we can get.”
The state’s Class A Legion programs held an online conference Wednesday night to discuss potential events, including post-season. Those conversations have not been held as extensively at the Class B level, but Heisinger believes area teams could at least come up with a regional post-season event.
“I’m confident our region could organize an end-of-the year-tournament,” he said. “If that’s as far as the post-season goes, so be it.”
