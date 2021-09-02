SCOTLAND — The Scotland Highlanders rallied from a 2-1 deficit to claim a 25-19, 15-25, 18-25, 25-13, 15-13 victory over Canistota in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Delanie Van Driel had 12 kills, and Rylee Conrad posted 32 assists, 10 digs and three ace serves for Scotland. Trinity Bietz finished with seven kills. Joslyn Walloch added nine digs in the victory.
Kayla Papendick led Canistota with 10 kills and 20 digs. Taylor McGregor posted nine kills. Natalee Hofer had 30 assists and three ace serves. Sydnee Engbrecht had 16 digs and three ace serves. Natalie Becker added 20 digs in the effort.
Scotland hosts Gayville-Volin on Tuesday. Canistota travels to Viborg-Hurley on Thursday.
Parker 3, McCook Central-Montrose 2
PARKER — Parker survived a late rally to edge McCook Central-Montrose 25-23, 25-21, 15-25, 14-25, 15-13 in Big East Conference Volleyball action on Thursday.
Brooke Berens finished with 10 kills and 34 digs for Parker. Alexis Even had 14 assists and three ace serves. Katie Bialas had nine kills. Desiree Pierce posted 52 digs, Terryn Fuller had 11 assists and Josie Leberman added 28 digs in the victory.
Brandy Pulse finished with 17 kills and 21 digs, and Michaela McCormick posted 16 kills and 32 digs for MCM. Brianna Even finished with 42 assists, 14 digs and three ace serves. Ashtyn Wobig posted three blocks and three ace serves. Aubree Kranz had 15 digs and Abby Roling added 14 digs in the effort.
Parker, 2-2, faces MCM in a rematch to open the Big East Tournament on Sept. 9 in Garretson. MCM, 1-6, hosts Sioux Valley on Tuesday before that matchup.
Wynot Tourn.
Wynot 2, Crofton 0
WYNOT, Neb. — Karley Heimes posted six kills, three blocks and nine digs to lead Wynot past Crofton 25-13, 25-20 in the final of the Wynot Volleyball Tournament on Thursday.
Chloe Heimes finished with seven assists, and Amber Wieseler posted four blocks for Wynot. Amy Tramp had three blocks and Kendra Pinkelman posted nine digs in the victory.
Wynot, 3-1, travels to Winside on Tuesday. Crofton, 1-1, hosts Hartington Cedar Catholic on Tuesday.
Wynot 2, Bloomfield 0
WYNOT, Neb. — Karley Heimes finished with 10 kills, two blocks and three ace serves to lead Wynot past Bloomfield 25-19, 25-19 in the opening match of the Wynot Tournament on Thursday.
Amy Tramp finished with seven kills and three blocks for Wynot. Chloe Heimes posted 13 assists. Amber Lawson and Allison Wieseler each had two blocks. Lauren Haberman posted 10 digs and Kendra Pinkelman added four ace serves in the victory.
Bloomfield, 0-3, travels to Osmond on Tuesday.
Other Matches
Dakota Valley 3, EPJ 1
ELK POINT — Jorja VanDenHul’s 17 kills, three ace serves and three blocks helped Dakota Valley upend Elk Point-Jefferson 22-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-11 in volleyball action Thursday in Elk Point.
Sophie Tuttle added 11 kills, five aces, 17 digs and three blocks for Dakota Valley (3-0), while Logan Miller had 40 set assists, Sam Archer had six kills and Kate VanRooyan posted 29 digs.
For EPJ (3-3), Danica Torrez recorded eight kills, nine digs and three blocks, while Natalie Heuertz had seven kills, Alyssa Chytka had 27 digs and Sophia Giorgio posted 20 set assists.
Gayville-Volin 3, Alcester-Hudson 0
GAYVILLE — Molly Larson posted 15 kills, 15 digs and three ace serves to lead Gayville-Volin to a 25-11, 25-16, 25-17 sweep of Alcester-Hudson in Great Plains Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
Jadyn Hubbard posted 13 kills and four ace serves, and Keeley Larson had 31 assists for Gayville-Volin. Taylor Hoxeng added 19 digs and four ace serves in the victory.
Roni Rhead led Alcester-Hudson with 10 kills and four blocks. Ella Serck had six assists. Carly Patrick added 10 digs.
Gayville-Volin, 4-1, travels to Scotland on Tuesday. Alcester-Hudson hosts Avon on Sept. 9.
Alcseter-Hudson won the JV match 25-16, 25-12.
Avon 3, AC-DC 0
AVON — Tiffany Pelton finished with 15 kills and three ace serves to lead Avon past Andes Central-Dakota Christian 25-14, 25-10, 25-12 in Great Plains Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
McKenna Kocmich had 17 assists and two ace serves for Avon. Katie Gretschmann posted 10 digs. Courtney Sees added seven digs in the victory.
Lexie VanderPol led AC-DC with eight kills and two blocks. Allison Muckey finished with seven assists. Claire Johnson had nine digs and Abigail Svatos added four blocks for the Thunder.
Avon, 4-1, travels to Tripp to face Tripp-Delmont-Armour on Tuesday. AC-DC hosts Parkston on Tuesday at Dakota Christian School.
AC-DC won the JV match 25-20, 25-18. The teams split the ‘C’ match, with AC-DC taking the opening set 28-26 and Avon claiming the second set 25-17.
Freeman 3, Howard 0
HOWARD — Erin Uecker and Kate Miller both reached double figures in kills as Freeman swept Howard 25-21, 25-17, 25-22 on Thursday night in Howard.
Uecker finished with 12 kills and nine digs, while Miller had 11 kills, eight digs and two ace serves. Ava Ammann had 18 set assists, Paige Augh had 14 set assists, and Emily Mendel tallied 13 digs and six aces.
Howard got eight kills from Kate Connor, seven kills from Aleya Kizer, and 12 set assists and 14 digs from Rylee Rudebusch.
Freeman hosts Centerville next Tuesday.
MVP 3, Bon Homme 0
TYNDALL — Maria Baker posted 11 kills and three ace serves to lead Mount Vernon-Plankinton past Bon Homme 25-14, 25-18, 25-16 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Shyla Tobin finished with 23 asissts and Jocylen Mazano had 14 digs for MVP.
Olivia Bures led Bon Homme with 11 kills and six digs. Jaden Kortan finished with 18 assists. Jenna Duffek added two ace serves.
MVP travels to Ethan on Tuesday. Bon Homme, 2-2, travels to Vermillion on Tuesday.
MVP won the JV match 25-13, 24-26, 15-9.
Parkston 3, Hanson 0
PARKSTON — Allison Ziebart and Brielle Bruening each had eight kills to lead Parkston past Hanson 25-11, 25-23, 25-13 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Ziebart also had 18 digs for Parkston. Faith Oakley had 16 assists and nine digs. Avery Bogenreif posted 12 assists and three ace serves. Mya Nuebel added seven kills and four ace serves in the victory.
Annalyse Weber led Hanson with five kills. Jalyn Kampshoff posted 12 assists and nine digs. Skyler Holm had 15 digs and Taylor Schroeder added nine digs in the effort.
Parkston travels to Dakota Christian School to face Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Tuesday. Hanson hosts Howard on Tuesday.
Platte-Geddes 3, Colome 0
COLOME — Platte-Geddes made quick work of Colome, sweeping the Cowgirls 25-7, 25-16, 25-20 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Regan Hoffman had 10 kills and 11 digs, and Karly VanDerWerff posted nine kills, 13 digs, five ace serves and four blocks for Platte-Geddes. Avery DeVries had 27 assists and four ace serves. Addy Boltjes posted five blocks. Cadence VanZee finished with five ace serves and five kills. Baleigh Nachtigal added 13 digs in the victory.
Platte-Geddes, 5-0, hosts Wagner on Tuesday. Colome, 1-3, plays in the Gregory Tournament on Saturday.
Platte-Geddes won the JV match 25-11, 25-8.
Canton 3, Irene-Wakonda 0
IRENE — Canton swept Irene-Wakonda 25-22, 25-15, 25-7 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
For Irene-Wakonda, Nora O’Malley posted four kills and three blocks to lead the way. Willa Freeman had 19 digs. Emma Orr finished with five assists and Katie Knodel added nine digs for the Eagles.
Irene-Wakonda, 2-5, is off until hosting Bridgewater-Emery on Sept. 9.
Vermillion 3, SSC 0
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — Vermillion earned a sweep of South Sioux City, Nebraska, in prep volleyball action on Thursday. Set scores were not available.
Brooklyn Voss had 12 kills, and Kara Klemme and Brooke Jensen each had six kills for Vermillion. Claire Doty posted 27 assists and three blocks. Kelsey O’Neill had 16 digs, Serena Gapp had five ace serves and Annika Barnett added four ace serves in the victory.
Vermillion, 3-1, hosts Bon Homme on Tuesday.
South Sioux City won the JV match 25-21, 18-25, 15-10. Vermillion won the ‘C’ match 25-6, 25-17.
Corsica-Stickney 3, Centerville 0
CORSICA — Morgan Clites, Rachel Gerlach and Payton DeLange each had 10 kills to lead Corsica-Stickney past Centerville 25-15, 25-18, 25-19 in Great Plains Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
Clites also had eight digs and four ace serves for Corsica-Stickney. Sutten Eide finished with 28 assists and seven digs. Casey Tolsma had seven digs and three ace serves, and Cora Heidinger added three ace serves in the victory.
For Centerville, Mya Bendt led the way with seven kills and two ace serves. Macey Hostetler posted 10 assists. Lillie Eide had 24 digs, Bailey Hansen posted seven digs and Thea Gust added two ace serves in the effort.
Corsica-Stickney, 2-5, faces Sanborn Central-Woonsocket next. Centerville, 1-4, faces Freeman on Tuesday.
Menno 3, FA-M 0
MENNO — Menno swept Freeman Academy-Marion 25-14, 25-13, 25-14 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Julia Buechler posted five kills, and Bridget Vaith and Josie Stokes had four kills each for Menno. Grace Nusz finished with 10 assists and five ace serves. Paityn Huber had six assists, 10 digs and three ace serves in the victory.
Alivia Weber led Freeman Academy-Marion with three kills and tow ace serves. Emma McConniel had 12 digs.
Menno, 4-2, travels to Emery to face Bridgewater-Emery on Tuesday. Freeman Academy-Marion is off until a Sept. 9 matchup at Scotland.
