VERMILLION — Gregory built a 24-0 first-half lead then held on for a 36-23 victory over Warner in the Class 9A football championship game on Thursday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
Rylan Peck earned Joe Robbie MVP and Outstanding Back honors, rushing for 162 yards and three touchdowns, He was 5-of-11 passing for 77 yards for Gregory. Peck also had a defensive interception to clinch the game for the Gorillas late in the contest.
