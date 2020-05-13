EDITOR’S NOTE: This is another installment in our ongoing ‘Where Are They Now?’ series, which highlights former area high school and college standouts, and their historic accomplishments.
The fall of 2000 started like many before in Menno, with a group of girls coming together for basketball season. It ended in a way that none of them expected.
Playing in the state tournament.
The 2000 Wolves remain the only Menno girls’ basketball team ever to punch their ticket to state. That squad put together a 19-5 season, finishing sixth at state.
The Wolves were 13-6 the season before, but had to replace four players who had graduated, including three-year starter Carmen Herrboldt. The team did return senior Breanne (Willmeth) Johnson, who averaged 13 points a game, and junior Megan Smidt, who had averaged nine points and eight rebounds a contest.
Before the team’s Aug. 31 opener against Irene, the Wolves went to Wagner for a jamboree.
“After watching them play in that jamboree, I was thinking ‘Wow. This team could really do some damage throughout the year. I think we’re going to be pretty good,’” said Jacque Liebl, who was in her second year of coaching the Wolves in 2000. “It just started from there.”
The Wolves torched Irene (65-39), Marion (63-33) and Freeman Academy (64-44) before running in to perennial power Wakonda on Sept. 9, Coach Liebl’s birthday.
“They were a big team to beat. We had been doing pretty well to that point … and that was the one that was going to be the big hurdle,” Smidt said. “We went in and we beat them on their home court. And I think that’s actually when Breanne got her concussion and was out for half the game, so we did it without our leader, too.”
Menno pulled away in the second half to a 76-59 victory, then stomped Freeman by 21 points before running into a buzz saw in the form of Emery. Not long after, Hanson beat the Wolves 56-47 in the semifinals of the Cornbelt Conference Tournament. Two weeks later another perennial power, Parkston, clipped the Wolves 58-43 in the final of the Hutchinson County Tournament.
But the Wolves began to gain momentum late in the season.
Menno avenged its loss to Hanson, battling to a 67-62 victory over the Beaverettes in Menno. Two more impressive victories finished the regular season and clinched the Wolves the Cornbelt Conference regular season title. A 14-point victory over Freeman set up the Wolves’ rematch with Emery in the District 10B final.
“Emery played a different style of basketball. They played a stall game,” Johnson said. “They liked to get ahead and play a four-corner offense, which was not our style of basketball.”
A hard-fought 39-38 victory gave the Wolves the District 10B title and a rubber match with rival Hanson.
‘Phantom Foul’
Fans from both Hanson and Menno packed Mitchell’s Corn Palace for the Region 5B championship game.
“That was nerve-racking. I think I was more nervous for that game than I was for the opening game of the state tournament,” Smidt said. ”How often do you beat a team like Hanson twice in a season?”
The back-and-forth game not only had fans at the edge of their seats, but leaving them, Smidt said.
“I remember fans actually telling us, still to this day,” she said. “They were like, ‘We couldn’t even sit in the stands. We had to leave the stands. We had to walk out of the gym every once in a while because it was a constant roller coaster.’”
Johnson hit two free throws with six seconds left, giving the Wolves a three-point edge. Jones got a piece of a desperation three-point attempt by Hanson star Jenny Bridge, and the Wolves tried to storm the court as the buzzer went off.
They were sent back to their bench. The officials, it seemed, felt that Jones also got a piece of Bridge.
“I just told the girls, ‘We’re going to win it in over time. She’s going to make the free throws, and we’re going to win it in overtime,’” Liebl said. “We just took it to them. It was an amazing feeling.”
The Wolves, again, got to storm the court, then rode that wave back to Menno.
“I don’t think any of us slept much,” Smidt said. “We went to Perkins afterwards that night, and I don’t think we got back until after midnight because everyone was on such a high from it.”
A Snowstorm … And A Frozen Feline
The State Class B Girls’ Basketball Tournament meant a return trip to the Corn Palace, a trip that began with a little bit of chaos.
After driving up to Mitchell for the pre-tournament practice, the Wolves drove back to Menno, planning to drive up Thursday morning for their first-round game.
The South Dakota weather had other ideas.
“All of a sudden, we’re about in a blizzard warning. So the kids had about a half-hour notice. ‘I guess we’re leaving tonight,’” Liebl said. “I have no idea how we made it to Mitchell. You couldn’t see a hand in front of your face, it was that bad. It was just crazy. It took us a half-hour to get to Olivet (six miles west of Menno), that’s how bad that was.”
For Smidt, the change in travel plans meant a frantic packing session.
“A friend of mine that lived out of town, she was supposed to be staying at my place that night, so she was all packed up and ready,” she said. “Then we got the call that we needed to take off in an hour, so I just remember her and I going, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I hadn’t packed or anything.”
By game time, though, the weather had lightened up enough to allow the Wolves’ fans to pack the stands.
“We’re waiting to be allowed to get on the court. The whole Corn Palace was just packed, and they’re all chanting ‘We want the Wolves. We want the Wolves,’” Liebl said. “And the kids are just, ‘Wow.’ It still gives me chills thinking about that.”
The weather remained chilly all weekend, and meant the demise of a cat that had climbed up into the engine compartment of the team bus.
“They struggled getting the bus going one morning because the cat had crawled up and froze in the bus, in the engine area,” Jones said. “There was, unfortunately, a little paw hanging out of the bottom of our bus.”
Missed Opportunity
Despite an 18-3 record headed in to state, the Wolves ended up as the seventh seed, drawing unbeaten Waverly-South Shore in the opening round.
Menno was up to the challenge in the first half, building a 26-20 halftime lead. The Wolves led 28-20 before the Coyotes clawed their way back on the way to a 58-51 victory. W-SS would go on to claim the state title.
“Vanessa and I get so mad still about the first game of the state tournament,” Smidt said, looking back on the opener. “There’s still that one loss there that’s like, ‘god dang-it.’ Had we had that one, I think we probably could have won the whole thing.”
Menno bounced back with a 54-50 victory over defending champion Selby Area in the consolation semifinals.
“They played such a slow, slow style of a game. The first half was just painful,” Liebl said. “I remember the second half, we started playing our style of game. Just told the kids, get some fast breaks going, get the tempo going. And we finally came through that game and won.”
That set up a matchup with Frederick-Hecla for fifth place. Though Frederick-Hecla pulled out a 71-63 decision, the game proved a memorable one.
“Breanne and Michelle Bruns went back forth quite a bit. Both scored a lot of points in that game,” Jones said.
Bruns, who went on to play at Northern State, scored 42 points in the contest. Johnson finished with 35, then came back later in the day to be awarded the ‘Spirit of Su’ Award. Both she and Jones were named to the all-tournament team.
“There was no pressure on any of us. I remember both teams being in waiting for the previous game to finish, and we were dancing around, having a good time with the opposing team,” Johnson said. “It just made it fun. It made for a relaxed and fun environment.”
The trip, of course, had the usual off-the-court fun associated with a state tournament.
“We had a dance party after our last game,” Jones said. “Just all of those fun things we did as a team.”
Where Are They Now?
Coach Liebl remains at Menno, now serving as the athletic director. She retired from coaching in 2006-07, but remains as a business and computers teacher.
With Liebl’s assistance, here is info on the other members of that squad:
— Assistant Coach Beth Schroeder is now in Nashville, Tennessee, working for Metro Nashville Public Schools as an elementary school counselor. She also is an adjunct professor, teaching online courses for Capella University.
— Jones lives in Spearfish, serving as an occupational therapist for Monument Health. She is married with two children.
— Heidi Guthmiller is preparing to move from St. Paul, Minnesota, to Tampa Bay, Florida. She will be a behavior analyst in a clinical setting after spending the past 10 years as a special education teacher.
— Beth (Herrboldt) Harmann is a surgical technician for orthopedic surgeons, living in Bozeman, Montana with her husband and two children.
— Yolanda (Luikens) Schultz lives in Freeman with her three children, working as an accountant for a CPA firm. She is working to finish her master’s degree in order to get her CPA license.
— Lindsey (Wingen) Denning is married with three children, and is working for her husband’s company, V&S Trucking.
— Johnson lives in Sioux Falls with her husband and their “starting five,” five boys. She serves as program director and connections coordinator at Sioux Falls Christian school.
— Noelle (Link) Auch is a first grade teacher in Wynot, Nebraska. She lives in Yankton with her husband, two step-daughters and two children of her own.
— Nicole (Nusz) Kruse lives in New Ulm, Minnesota, with her two children. She works at a Walmart in the New Ulm area.
— Christian (Ulmer) Brewer is a teacher and coach in the Cuba City, Wisconsin area. She and her husband have three children.
— Sandra Schaefer lives in Volga, working in plant breeding research and development for Corteva Agriscience.
— Jodi (Streyle) Myburgh lives in Groton with her husband and two children, and is working as a manager of talent development for Dakotah Bank.
— Smidt lives in Sioux Falls and is a project manager for an events company.
— Ashley (Ulmer) Matzke lives in Yankton with her husband and her dog, and is working as the budget technician at the Gavins Point Project, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
— Kari Schoenfish lives in Menno and works in Yankton as a rehab specialist at First Chiropractic Center. She has been a high school basketball and volleyball official for the past 10 years.
— Katie (Schultz) Paulson is a Major in the Air Force, working in Brussels, Belgium as a U.S. Defense Policy advisor. She is married with two children.
— Shauna Kirschenman lives in Los Angeles, California.
