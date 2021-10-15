During a preseason meeting, the Yankton Bucks boys’ soccer team wrote down three goals for the 2021 season. Two have since been accomplished: an Eastern South Dakota Conference title and a top-three seed in the post-season.
The third: win a state championship, which the team will have a chance to do tonight (Saturday).
Yankton plays defending champion O’Gorman in the Class AA boys’ championship match of the South Dakota State Soccer Finals, today at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
The Bucks take a 14-1-1 record into the final, including a 10-match win streak.
“As a coach, you’re always trying to improve every game, progress to where you are ‘peaking at the right time,’” said Yankton head coach Dave Dannenbring. “I’m really proud of our guys.”
Yankton’s lone setback came to a Brandon Valley team that finished the regular season 4-8-2.
“I knew as that game progressed, it was going to be our little slice of humble pie that we would have to eat,” Dannenbring said. “We didn’t like the taste of it, and we used it to continue to get better.”
The Bucks have recorded 11 shutouts on the season. Senior Zach Loest has made 79 saves in goal on the season while allowing 10 goals. Three of those goals came during a shootout, while one other post-season goal allowed came on a penalty kick.
The Bucks have also pounded the net for 54 goals on the season.
“I learned from some good soccer coaches that the best defense is to have a good offense that can control the ball,” Dannenbring said. “We have a really good defense anyway and, now that we’re able to control the ball, we keep teams out of their offensive third. Then when you have the best goalie in the state, it makes for a pretty good record.”
Offensively the Bucks have been balanced, with senior Ethan Yasat (10 goals), junior Braylen Bietz (9 goals, 7 assists) and senior Gavin Fortner (9 goals, 2 assists) leading the way. Senior Gage Becker (7 goals, 5 assists), senior Zach Hebda (5 goals, 3 assists), junior Alex Nockels (2 goals, 1 assists) and senior William Pavlish (2 goals, 1 assist) have also been weapons that defensive had had to account for.
In all, 14 different Bucks have scored a goal this season.
“We have a talented rotation of at least six players that we can rotate in with little drop-off,” Dannenbring. “Each have had their opportunities to score and capitalized on them.”
Yankton now faces an O’Gorman team the Bucks beat 2-0 on Sept. 11 in Sioux Falls. Dannenbring compared the defending champion Knights to the Rapid City Stevens team the Bucks beat in Monday’s semifinal.
“They are confident, very disciplined and well-coached,” he said. “They are in the right place at the right time and have improved over the season.”
Senior Evan Beier has seven goals and four assists to lead the Knights (7-6-3). Sophomore Nick North (5 goals, 2 assists), junior Wesley Zimprich (4 goals, 1 assist), sophomore Malichi Kwasa (3 goals, 1 assist) and sophomore Santi Patino (3 goals) have also been offensive contributors.
Defensively, junior Carter Hanson has played all 16 matches in goal, recording 70 saves and five shutouts on the season.
The key factor in the match is simple: make more plays.
“It’s going to come down to which team can make more big plays, finish opportunities with the ball in the back of the net,” Dannenbring said. “Hopefully we can meet the third of our three goals.”
The Class AA boys’ match is the last of four titles to be decided at Howard Wood Field today. Play begins at 11 a.m. with the Class A girls’ match, followed by Class A boys at 1 p.m. The Class AA girls’ match will begin at 5 p.m., leading up to the Class AA boys’ final.
Class A Girls
The Dakota Valley girls face a tough task in the program’s first-ever state championship match appearance, facing defending champion West Central (12-1-1).
The top-seeded Trojans are making their sixth straight title match appearance, having won four of the previous five. West Central won both previous meetings between the teams this season, both 1-0 margins (Aug. 31, Sept. 14).
Dakota Valley, the third seed, enters the finals with a 10-3-3 record. The Panthers have an eight-match unbeaten streak, including a pair of ties.
Offensively, senior Grace Bass has led the way with 10 goals and three assists. Senior Rylee Rosenquist (1 assist) and sophomore Payton Tritz each have four goals. Senior Izzy Linden (1 assist), freshman Emma Deacon and eighth grader Tyra Yi (1 assist) each have two goals.
In goal, senior Ivey Winckler has stopped 129 shots while allowing just 13 goals in 16 matches.
Senior Rylee Haldeman leads West Central with 16 goals and five assists. Sophomore Sadie Berg (11 goals, 4 assists), junior Molli Thornton (7 goals, 1 assist) and junior Tessa VanOverbeke (4 goals, 2 assists) have been offensive threats.
Junior goalkeeper Cambell Fischer has needed just 38 saves to record nine shutouts on the season. She has allowed just six goals.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.