Mount Marty and Northwestern split a Great Plains Athletic Conference softball doubleheader on Thursday at Yankton’s Sertoma Park. MMU won the opener and Northwestern won the nightcap, each by 4-3 margins.
The games, scheduled to be played in Orange City, Iowa, were postponed from Wednesday then moved to Yankton due to poor field conditions at Northwestern. The Raiders (22-4, 1-1 GPAC), receiving votes in the latest NAIA poll, were the designated home team for both games.
In the opener, Kelly Amezcua’s RBI single in the seventh gave the Lancers their 4-3 win.
Abigail Thomas doubled and singled for Mount Marty. Karlee Arnold had a three-run double, tying the game in the fifth inning. Bailey Kortan, Adrianna Somerville, Abigail Page and Janeah Castro each had a hit for the Lancers.
Madysn Grotewold, Bri Giordano and Emily Strasser each had two hits for Northwestern. Jennifer Boeve, Chloe Gallegos and Charli Bomgaars each had a hit.
Kaylee Rogers picked up the win in relief, pitching two shutout innings. Kate Kralik took the loss in relief of Kameryn Etherington, who struck out eight in her 5 2/3 innings of work.
A Gallegos two-run double in the sixth lifted Northwestern to the 4-3 win in the nightcap.
Gallegos finished with two hits, as did Boeve and Giordano. Etherington, Gwen Mikkelson and Bomgaars each had a hit in the victory.
Kortan went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Mount Marty. Emma Burns, Madison Van Wyhe and Thomas each had a hit.
Kralik went the distance in the win, striking out six. Madison Gray took the loss in relief.
The Lancers, 12-8 overall and 2-2 in the GPAC, travel to Doane on Saturday. Start time for the twinbill is 1 p.m.
