BASKETBALL
NEB. BOYS’ SUB-DISTRICTS
C2-6 AT HARTINGTON
First Round, Feb. 20
Crofton 51, Tri County Northeast 45
Semifinals, Feb. 21
Hartington Cedar Catholic 70, Crofton 34
Ponca 45, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 44
Championship, Feb. 23
Hartington Cedar Catholic 57, Ponca 40
C2-7 AT TILDEN
First Round, Feb. 20
Plainview 47, Osmond-Randolph 39
Semifinals, Feb. 21
Elkhorn Valley 81, Plainview 47
West Holt 57, Summerland 54
Championship, Feb. 23
Elkhorn Valley 78, West Holt 52
D1-4 AT HOWELLS
Semifinals, Feb. 21
Howells-Dodge 66, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 41
Bancroft-Rosalie 59, Hartington-Newcastle 34
Championship, Feb. 23
Bancroft-Rosalie 62, Howells/Dodge 56
D1-6 AT AINSWORTH
First Round, Feb. 20
North Central 68, Niobrara/Verdigre 30
Semifinals, Feb. 21
Ainsworth 47, North Central 45
Boyd County 51, Bloomfield 41
Championship, Feb. 24
Boyd County 59, Ainsworth 41
D2-4 AT WYNOT
Semifinals, Feb. 21
Wynot 66, Walthill 37
Wausa 55, Winside 46
Championship, Feb. 24
Wynot 68, Wausa 44
D2-5 AT SANTEE
First Round, Feb. 20
O’Neill St. Mary’s 63, Chambers-Wheeler Central 47
Semifinals, Feb. 21
Santee 78, O’Neill St. Mary’s 63
Stuart 54, Creighton 46
Championship, Feb. 23
Stuart 97, Santee 89, 2OT
S.D. GIRLS’ REGIONS
NOTE: Winners of “Qualifier Round” games advance to SoDak 16 on March 2.
REGION 4A
First Round, Feb. 21
Vermillion 73, Parker 27
Tea Area 56, Elk Point-Jefferson 36
Canton 60, Beresford 43
Lennox 56, Dakota Valley 48
Qualifier Round, Feb. 24-25
Tea Area 80, Vermillion 79, 2 OT
No. 3 Lennox (15-6) at No. 2 Canton (14-6), 3 p.m., Feb. 25
REGION 5A
First Round, Feb. 20
Kimball-White Lake 47, Chamberlain 44
Second Round, Feb. 21
Wagner 61, Kimball/White Lake 22
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 64, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 17
Parkston 61, Bon Homme 30
Hanson 62, Platte-Geddes 30
Qualifier Round, Feb. 25
No. 4 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (14-7) at No. 1 Wagner (20-1), 3 p.m.
No. 3 Hanson (16-5) at No. 2 Parkston (15-6), 3 p.m.
REGION 4B
First Round, Feb. 20
Freeman Academy-Marion 31, Gayville-Volin 28
Second Round, Feb. 21
Viborg-Hurley 84, Freeman Academy/Marion 14
Scotland 47, Irene-Wakonda 43
Centerville 66, Menno 32
Freeman 62, Alcester-Hudson 36
Qualifier Round, Feb. 25 at Irene
No. 4 Scotland (12-9) vs. No. 1 Viborg-Hurley (18-3), 5:30 p.m.
No. 3 Freeman (14-7) vs. No. 2 Centerville (16-5), 7 p.m.
REGION 5B
First Round, Feb. 20
Burke 52, Colome 20
Second Round, Feb. 21
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 66, Burke 37
Corsica-Stickney 42, Avon 30
Wessington Springs 49, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 25
Gregory 68, Marty Indian 33
Qualifier Round, Feb. 25 at Mitchell
No. 4 Corsica-Stickney (12-8) vs. No. 1 Andes Central-Dakota Christian (18-3), 1 p.m.
No. 3 Gregory (11-10) vs. No. 2 Wessington Springs (15-6), 2:30 p.m.
NEB. GIRLS’ DISTRICTS
All Games on Feb. 24
CLASS C2
C2-1: Crofton 39, Freeman 21
C2-2: Pender 66, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 39
C2-3: Guardian Angels 61, Sutton 29
C2-4: Oakland-Craig 43, Lincoln Lutheran 33
C2-5: Ponca 62, Summerland 39
C2-6: Southern Valley 45, Archbishop Bergan 42
C2-7: Clarkson/Leigh 51, Gordon/Rushville 42
C2-8: Cross County 43, Amherst 40
CLASS D1
D1-1: Ravenna 54, South Platte 35
D1-2: Centura 61, Nebraska Christian 32
D1-3: Hastings St. Cecilia 53, Bancroft-Rosalie 48
D1-4: Hartington Cedar Catholic 59, Niobrara-Verdigre 36
D1-5: Elmwood-Murdock 54, Sterling 29
D1-6: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 70, Alma 56
D1-7: Johnson-Brock 48, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 38
D1-8: Elgin Public/Pope John 49, Maywood-Hayes Center 45
CLASS D2
D2-1: Falls City Sacred Heart 58, Osceola 32
D2-2: Shelton 61, Medicine Valley 30
D2-3: St. Mary’s 75, Paxton 42
D2-4: Leyton 46, Parkview Christian 29
D2-5: McCool Junction 82, Pleasanton 57
D2-6: Humphrey St. Francis 48, Howells/Dodge 34
D2-7: Wilcox-Hildreth 42, Hay Springs 33
D2-8: Overton 54, Wynot 36
HOCKEY
S.D. BANTAM ‘A’ TOURN.
Feb. 24-26 at Yankton
First Round, Feb. 24
Yankton 6, Sioux Center 1
Rushmore 8, Watertown 2
Brookings 4, Aberdeen 3
Sioux Falls 10, Huron 0
Consolation, Feb. 25
No. 6 Sioux Center (7-10-0-2) vs. No. 7 Watertown (5-13-0-1), 10 a.m.
No. 5 Aberdeen (10-9) vs. No. 8 Huron (5-14), 12:30 p.m.
Semifinals, Feb. 25
No. 3 Yankton (14-3-1-1) vs. No. 2 Rushmore (15-2-2), 3 p.m.
No. 4 Brookings (14-4-1) vs. No. 1 Sioux Falls (19-0), 5:30 p.m.
Final Round, Feb. 26
SEVENTH: Consolation losers, 8 a.m.
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 10:30 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.
FIRST: Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.
S.D. BANTAM ‘B’ TOURN.
Feb. 24-26 at Rapid City
NOTE: Times listed in Central
First Round, Feb. 24
Rushmore 8, Yankton 1
Sioux Falls I 7, Oahe 0
Brookings 4, Aberdeen 0
Sioux Falls II 12, Watertown 0
Consolation, Feb. 25
No. 6 Yankton (6-12-1) vs. No. 7 Oahe (3-14-1-1), 11 a.m.
No. 8 Watertown (3-16) vs. No. 5 Aberdeen (8-10-0-1), 1:30 p.m.
Semifinals, Feb. 25
No. 3 Rushmore (15-4) vs. No. 2 Sioux Falls I (15-3-0-1), 4 p.m.
No. 1 Sioux Falls II (19-0) vs. No. 4 Brookings (10-8-0-1), 6:30 p.m.
Final Round, Feb. 26
SEVENTH: Consolation losers, 9 a.m.
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 11:30 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.
FIRST: Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.
