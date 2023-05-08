With the Yankton Gazelles softball team up 7-6 over the Sioux Falls Washington Warriors in the top of the seventh inning Monday, Tori Vellek had a decision to make.

Sioux Falls Washington’s Isabella Sporrer hit a ground ball towards third baseman Vellek as Jolissa Hanson, who was at third, sprinted towards home plate to tie the game. Vellek saw Gazelles catcher Elle Feser get in position to catch the ball at home plate. The third baseman threw for home and recorded the first out of the inning on a fielder’s choice.

