With the Yankton Gazelles softball team up 7-6 over the Sioux Falls Washington Warriors in the top of the seventh inning Monday, Tori Vellek had a decision to make.
Sioux Falls Washington’s Isabella Sporrer hit a ground ball towards third baseman Vellek as Jolissa Hanson, who was at third, sprinted towards home plate to tie the game. Vellek saw Gazelles catcher Elle Feser get in position to catch the ball at home plate. The third baseman threw for home and recorded the first out of the inning on a fielder’s choice.
“I was thinking, ‘Man, this is the tying run,’” Vellek said. “I’ve got to get the out and make this play for the team. We’ve got to get this win.”
“She told me she was ready to go to first and then she saw her going home and thought ‘Okay,’ and pivoted,” said Gazelles head coach Jill Muth. “It was slow-mo perfect.”
Washington’s Mollie Kruse flew out to right before Vellek took another ground ball off the bat of the Warriors’ Isabel Carda and threw it to first baseman Emma Herrboldt to end the game and give the Gazelles the 7-6 victory in a Class AA contest at Sertoma Park.
“Before the ball even hit her glove, I knew the game was over because she’s been money,” Muth said. “I was out of the (dugout) fence before Tori had even thrown the ball. Tori’s been ‘Steady Eddy’ over (at third base).”
Offensively, the Gazelles were led by Grace Behrns, who registered four RBIs in her first two at bats of the contest. The first RBI gave the Gazelles an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. After a lightning delay paused the game from 6:26 p.m. until 7:10 p.m. (44 minutes), Behrns registered her second two-RBI hit on a double to give the Gazelles a 6-0 lead.
“Number 12 out there (Behrns) was pretty good,” Muth said. “She was hitting and she was running.”
Behrns finished 2-for-3 batting in the contest.
Yankton’s Kyra Tjeerdsma and Brooklyn Townsend hit RBIs to give the Gazelles a 7-0 lead later in the third inning. Muth was impressed with the focus the team displayed out of the lightning delay.
“I told the girls as we were getting started, ‘Okay, here we go. Focus,’” Muth said. “With an older group, that’s just (a mindset) of, ‘Okay, we’re fine. We’ve played in rain delays before.’ They did a nice job.”
Even though Washington got back in the game, Muth was proud of the way Behrns pitched throughout her complete game.
“Having some defense back there builds some confidence for Grace,” Muth said. “(It was good to see her) get out and not walk many batters (three in the contest). I don’t know that she had a ton of strikeouts (three in the contest), but she didn’t need to. Sometimes it’s better to not have so many strikeouts so you don’t have to throw so many pitches. We’ve got three games this week, so it saves her are a little bit.”
Sioux Falls Washington’s Emma Hensley tallied nine strikeouts while walking two batters in the contest. In the last three innings, Muth credited Hensley’s changeup as one of the main reasons for stymieing the Gazelles batters.
As the Warriors were making their comeback, Muth liked the composure and support the team showed. She liked the way Feser helped Behrns stay calm throughout the game.
“As things were starting to slip away from us, we did a good job of keeping our breath,” she said.
Yankton heads to Mitchell to play the Kernels tomorrow (Tuesday) then returns to play Brookings at home Friday where they will be celebrating Senior Night. With the tough schedule, Muth was happy the team got a win to kick off the final stretch of the season.
“That was a nice win to lead us into these last five tough games,” she said. “That was a big one to go get. Every win we can get is a big win at this point. The higher up (our) seeding, we can get the better game to get us to (the State Softball Tournament Jun. 3-5 in) Aberdeen.”
