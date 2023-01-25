JAMESTOWN — Jamestown cruised to a 68-48 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball action on Wednesday.
Sarah Lenz scored 10 points and Kia Tower had nine points for Jamestown (16-5, 11-4 GPAC), which had nine players score five points or more in the contest. Hannah DeMars, the reigning GPAC Player of the Week, had eight rebounds in the victory.
