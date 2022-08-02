South Dakota head coach Bob Nielson spoke to a pool of media members on a Zoom call Tuesday during Day 2 of the Missouri Valley Football Conference Media Days.
Nielson touted the depth of the team as a factor in being optimistic about the upcoming season.
“It’s been great to get back on a normal football cycle (and) to have true spring practice, which we were very pleased with,” Nielson said. “We accomplished a lot. It’s been probably the best summer in my 30 years as a head coach. We’ve had a great summer. Guys have worked exceptionally hard. We’ve been here the entire time. To get back into that regular summer cycle has prepared us well for the starting practice here this week (on Thursday). I like our football team a lot.”
The Coyotes open the season on Sept. 3 against Kansas State, then play three of what he considers to be the top five teams in the FCS over their next four games.
“It’s going to be a great challenge for our football team,” Nielson said. “At the same time, it’s a great opportunity coming off of the year that we had last year.”
Last year, USD had key Top 25 wins against Missouri State, North Dakota, and Northern Iowa. These wins helped the Coyotes make the playoffs for the first time in four seasons. However, the playoff game against Southern Illinois did not go the way the Coyotes wanted. Nielson touched on how the team’s hunger is there to wipe away the memory of that loss.
“We played a really good team in Southern Illinois, but at the same time that’s not the way we want the season to end,” Nielson said. “Guys came away from that hungry to continue to improve and not just get back to the playoffs again, but to get back to the playoffs and make a run in the playoffs.”
A good team needs to have leaders and confident players, and sophomore quarterback Carson Camp has an opportunity to help lead the Coyotes and help them grow from their success last season.
“He has a very good grasp of our offense and sees things that he didn’t see a year ago,” Nielson said. “He is able to make decisions better. We require our quarterback to be a decision maker. The more experience you have (playing quarterback), the easier it is to make those decisions and make those decisions quickly. I’ve seen that as a big improvement in his game.
“It’s amazing how many football games he’s played and he’s just a sophomore eligibility-wise. With the rosters the way they are right now you have a number of players that still have a lot of eligibility left that are younger but are experienced players.”
The fact that the offense has younger players, but that they could be considered as more experienced players with the 2020-21 season not counting against eligibility, will help them in the long run.
“The confidence factor is important there where you’re playing with the same group of guys,” Nielson said. “(Camp) is building that confidence level with the receivers (and) building a competence level with your O-line group. That makes it easier to play quarterback and I’ve seen that in Carson as well. We’ve got a nice returning cast around him offensively. He knows he doesn’t have to do it all. He just has to do what he does and do it well. I am excited to see him continue to develop until this fall.”
Nielson also touched on the current state of Name-Image-Likeness as it pertains to college football. He is happy that players can now give private lessons and get compensated for it. Still, he believes that there are plenty of issues that must be worked through.
“Some of the things that are happening now, particularly at the Power 5 level, are not good things for college football,” Nielson said. “They have to be addressed at some point in time to have our game continue to be the kind of game that we all love. We’ve got several of our guys that have some kind of an NIL agreement that has benefited them in some way. We’ll continue to provide the education and the support for those things here on our campus. We’ll continue to look at ways in which we might be able to expand that in the way that the spirit of the rule was designed.”
The Coyotes start practicing Thursday, 30 days before they open the season at Kansas State Sept. 3 at 6 p.m.
Notable quotes from other coaches of teams on South Dakota’s schedule that spoke on day two:
John Stiegelmeier, South Dakota State (USD plays at SDSU Oct. 8 at 2 p.m.)
On being able to play the Coyotes in Brookings for the first time since 2018:
“We obviously love any home game, and especially when it’s a rivalry-type game. I told Coach Nielson after that game last year that I’m not coming back to that place (the Dakota Dome). I’m not sure if that means we’re going to play the rest of them at our place but good for (USD) to win that football game (in 2021) and be in the playoffs. This is a new year.”
On his offense:
“In terms of offense, this is the best skill we’ve ever had. We’ve got a number of All-Americans, whatever that means. We’ve got guys that have made big plays in big games.”
On the quality of the FCS:
“FCS football is by far the best level of football. Our tournament is by far the best tournament in my opinion. I know North Dakota State has had their way and done some phenomenal things. Every year there’s teams that get into that tournament and get into the playoffs. It’s not life-changing but it’s a huge deal for young men that work as hard as football players. When we talk about college football, we’re talking about student athletes (that) are graduating (and) getting degrees in our program -- engineers and pre-med and teachers and pharmacists. They’re going on to compete for championships and going on to make a difference. I think our (brand of football) is a pure level of football. The fact that some teams left opens the door for some other teams (to have success).”
Matt Entz, North Dakota State (USD hosts NDSU Sep. 24 at 1 p.m.)
On keeping his players healthy:
“We’ll have a rep count and try to control the number of reps that have. We have a few players that are going into their fifth or sixth fall camp. I think we need to be smart with those guys. They played a lot of football, especially over the course of the last couple of years. Healthy players are good players. The most boring place on Saturday is standing next to me.
On staying focused despite the hype surrounding the program:
“Ego can be our greatest enemy here at NDSU, especially with the amount of winning. I think one of the things that we try to do is talk about avoiding the noise (and) talk about not reading too much into things that might be out there, the media, or the hype around town.”
Brock Spack, Illinois State (USD plays at ISU Oct. 15 at 2 p.m.)
On how the offseason has gone for the Redbirds:
“This is one of the better summers we’ve had in a while. We’ve had a couple of guys come into the program that can jolt us of energy. It’s gone very well for us so far. The league is very tough like it always will be. We play Wisconsin outside of the league on the road which will be very difficult. Our normal rivalry game with Eastern Illinois is also a difficult game as well. We’re in a good spot. We filled some holes with transfer guys, and we’ve got some more young players that are starting to develop.”
Nick Hill, Southern Illinois (USD hosts SIU Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.)
On the outside pressure:
“I don’t feel any more pressure this season than I have the other seasons. Each year, you’re competitive. You probably sit in the seat because you all want to win. There’s a pressure. Nobody wants to sign up just to have an okay season. I don’t feel any more pressure now than when we were 2-9 in 2018. It’s a new year, and we want to be the best that we can possibly be. That’s what we’ve got to practice. That’s where we’ve got to come in the building every day.”
Mark Farley, Northern Iowa (USD hosts UNI Nov. 19 at 1 p.m.)
On what he is looking for from his team at fall camp:
“(Players) are going to have to grind. There’s a lot to do and a short amount of time to do it. What I’m looking for is efficient use of time. I want to maximize our time. Ultimately, you want to play with the spirit that you need to play the game with to be great at it. We have to find that balance to make that happen.”
