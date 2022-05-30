BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Several area student-athletes were among the student-athletes to earn NSIC All-Academic honors for the spring 2022 athletic season.
To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher.
Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at her/his institution and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution.
In softball, Minnesota State-Mankato sophomore Sydney Nelson (Beresford) and Southwest Minnesota State sophomore Alisha Leber (Vermillion) were honored.
In men’s golf, Augustana senior Jacob Lee (Parkston) was honored.
In men’s track and field, Augustana sophomore Caden Tegethoff (Platte) was honored.
In women’s track and field, Wayne State’s Brooke Solomon (So., Yankton) and Allie Rosener (Sr., Newcastle, Nebraska), Augustana senior Cait Savey (Beresford) and Sioux Falls senior Hannah Ebert (Beresford) were honored.
Solomon, Rosener, Nelson and Savey were “Team of Excellence” selections.
