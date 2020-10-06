RAPID CITY — The Yankton Gazelles battled to a draw through 60 minutes, but third-seeded Rapid City Stevens took advantage of a tired Gazelles squad to pull away to a 7-1 victory in the opening round of the Class AA Girls’ Soccer playoffs, Tuesday in Rapid City.
Stevens, 10-1-1, advances to host crosstown rival Rapid City Central (7-2-3) in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Yankton, the 2019 champions, end its season at 3-10-1.
Yankton led 1-0 in the first half, as Kylie Bochman buried a shot on a free kick. But later in the half, Gazelles goalkeeper Rachel Hebda was injured and called for a foul on the same play. While the Raiders missed the ensuing penalty kick, Hebda was out for the rest of the match, finishing with five saves.
Stevens scored late in the half to tie the match at 1-1, but didn’t break through until the final 20 minutes of the second half.
“We played a really good game,” said Yankton head coach Tyler Schuring. “Our goal was to stay compact defensively. We knew we weren’t going to out-possess them.”
As the Gazelles’ defense wore down, Stevens took advantage, scoring six times in the final 20 minutes.
“That’s not the way we wanted to finish,” Schuring said. “(The score) was not the way that game was played.”
Freshman goalkeeper Abby Schmidt finished with 15 saves for the Gazelles.
The Gazelles fought through injuries throughout the season, including finishing the season with their third-string goalkeeper. But the squad responded after struggling early in the season, Schuring said.
“We really had the injury bug,” he said. “We made some adjustments, the players and coaches refocused, and we came into today with a good game play.”
Though many of the Gazelles’ nine seniors were not varsity regulars a season ago, they played key roles in getting the Gazelles back on track.
“The seniors really helped lead the team when we got down,” Schuring said. “They stayed with it.”
