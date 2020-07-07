CROFTON, Neb. — Hartington took advantage of 15 walks to claim a 16-3 victory over Crofton in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Tuesday.
Carson Noecker went 3-for-3 with four RBI for Hartington. Tyan Baller doubled. Weston Heine, Jaxon Bernecker and Jay Steffen each had a hit in the victory.
Brett Kleinschmit allowed one unearned run over three innings, striking out six, to earn the win.
Hartington, 3-1, travels to O’Neill on July 14.
Monday
Vermillion 13, Dell Rapids 3
DELL RAPIDS — Vermillion improved to 12-2 on the season with a 13-3 rout of Dell Rapids in American Legion baseball action on Monday.
Sammy Ward and Gray Peterson each had two hits to lead Vermillion. Dylan Thelen posted a double and two RBI. Drew Thelen, Jacob Chaussee, Connor Saunders, Nick Roob, Willis Robertson and Charlie Ward each had a hit in the victory.
Kaeden Eastman doubled and singled for Dell Rapids. Zeb Shoemaker also doubled. Logan Stone, Jake Steineke, Drew Van Regenmarter and Riley Peter each had a hit in the effort.
Sammy Ward pitched six innings, striking out eight, for the win. Brady Larson took the loss.
Vermillion hosts Dakota Valley today (Wednesday). Start time is 6 p.m. at Prentis Park.
Platte-Geddes 8, Winner-Colome 5
WINNER — Platte-Geddes took control in the late innings to claim an 8-5 victory over Winner-Colome in American Legion baseball action on Monday.
Nate Whalen, Grayson Hanson, Landon Schulte and Kelby VanDerWerff each had two hits for Platte-Geddes. Miles Hubers, Jackson Neuman and Hayes Rabenberg each had a hit in the victory.
Oscar Pravacek went 2-for-3 with a home run to lead Winner-Colome. Aaron Gilchrist doubled and singled. Jesse Colson also doubled. Joren Bruun, Landon Thieman, Fred Whiting and Kameron Meiners each had a hit in the effort.
Myles Kott pitched five innings for the win. Hubers pitched the final two innings, striking out three. Meiners took the loss in relief.
