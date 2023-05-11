SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty’s Courtney and Kelsey Heath were named first-team all-Great Plains Athletic Conference for women’s golf, the league announced on Thursday.
Kelsey Heath, a sophomore, finished fourth in the GPAC Tournament in helping the Lancers to a third place team finish.
