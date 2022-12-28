WAYNE, Neb. — Pender used a 20-4 edge in the third quarter to claim a 45-30 victory over Hartington Cedar Catholic in the opening round of the Elkhorn Valley Bank Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Wednesday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Maya Dolliver scored a game-high 21 points for Pender (8-1), which trailed 17-16 at half. Lillie Timm added eight points in the victory.
Makenna Noecker scored 14 points for Cedar Catholic (6-2). Lauren Bernecker added 13 points.
Pender will face Pierce in the semifinals today (Thursday) at 4 p.m. Cedar Catholic will face Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in a consolation game at 9:30 a.m.
CEDAR CATHOLIC (6-2) 10 7 4 9 — 30
PENDER (8-1) 5 11 20 9 — 45
WAYNE, Neb. — Pierce used a pair of 20-point scorers to claim a 51-41 victory over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in the opening round of the Elkhorn Valley Bank Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Wednesday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Skylar Scholting scored a game-high 22 points for Pierce (6-1). Morgan Moeller added 20 points.
Haley Christensen led LCC with 13 points. Mallory Eriksen scored 11 points. Lainey Schutte added eight points.
Pierce will face Pender in the semifinals today (Thursday) at 4 p.m. LCC will face Hartington Cedar Catholic in a consolation game at 9:30 a.m.
LAUREL-CON-COL (2-5) 7 8 15 11 — 41
PIERCE (6-1) 5 19 20 7 — 51
