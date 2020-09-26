MITCHELL — The Yankton Bucks earned their third consecutive Eastern South Dakota Conference boys’ golf title, shooting a 305 at the ESD Championships on Saturday at Mitchell’s Lake View Golf Course.
Harrisburg finished second at 310. Brandon Valley was a distant third at 324. Watertown, second in the ESD a year ago, did not participate, as the school is currently in distance learning due to COVID-19.
The team title was the third straight and 19th overall for the Bucks.
Yankton’s Henry Homstad became the first Buck to claim the ESD individual title since Jace Guthmiller (2012 and 2013), shooting a 2-over 74 to finish one stroke ahead a trio of golfers: teammate Landon Moe and Harrisburg’s Will Allen and Tyson Kogel.
The Bucks put three other golfers on the all-ESD list, Austin Frick (tied for 6th, 77), Jimmie Cunningham (tied for 9th, 79) and Gavin Haselhorst (tied for 9th, 79). Dawson Vellek shot an 86, tying for 25th for Yankton.
Yankton finishes the regular season on Tuesday, hosting Harrisburg in a dual. Start time at Fox Run Golf Course is 11 a.m.
TEAM SCORES: Yankton 305, Harrisburg 310, Brandon Valley 324, Mitchell 332, Brookings 337, Aberdeen Central 339, Pierre 356, Huron 357
ALL-ESD (TOP 15): 1, Henry Homstad, Yankton 74; t2, Will Allen, Harrisburg 75; t2, Landon Moe, Yankton 75; t2, Tyson Kogel, Harrisburg 75; 5, Macon Larson, Mitchell 76; t6, Austin Frick, Yankton 77; t6, Emmet Hansen, Brandon Valley 77; t6, Brayden Jones, Aberdeen Cetnral 77; t9, Owen Sanders, Brandon Valley 79; t9, Jimmie Cunningham, Yankton 79; t9, Gavin Haselhorst, Yankton 79; t12, Gavin Hatch, Harrisburg 80; t12, Carter Shawd, Harrisburg 80; t12, Landon Roberts, Huron 80; t15, Egan Jensen, Brookings 81; t15, Jackson Childs, Mitchell 81; t15, Jack Even, Brookings 81
OTHER YHS: t25, Dawson Vellek 86
