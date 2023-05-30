The Yankton Lancers 12-under softball team held off the Vermillion Flamez 7-6 in youth softball action on Tuesday.
Tyan Beste and Jaila Romero each had two hits for Yankton. Aubrey Stotz tripled, Kenley Vandertuig doubled and Jordyn Kudera added a hit in the victory.
Claire Taggart struck out two batters and allowed one run in three innings of work for Yankton.
Lancers 12U 20, Winnebago 6: The Yankton Lancers downed Winnebago 20-6 in 12-under softball action on Tuesday in Yankton.
Claire Taggart, Tyan Beste, Brenna Elwood and Jazlin Romero each had a hit for Yankton.
Taggart and Elwood each pitched a scoreless inning for Yankton, with Taggart striking out three and Elwood striking out two.
