HARTINGTON, Neb. — How would the Trojans respond?
That became a central question in the first three weeks of the season for the Hartington Cedar Catholic girls’ basketball team.
Not only were the Trojans dealt a significant blow when sophomore Makenna Noecker suffered a season-ending knee injury before the season even began, but they lost five of their first six games of the season.
“We had to work through that dynamic, but we have a very good senior class with great leadership,” head coach Craig Wortmann said.
“Those first few games would be tough for anybody, but on the one hand, it’s the beginning of a season. Our girls have stayed the course and kept plugging away.”
That they have.
Cedar Catholic (18-7) has won eight of its last nine games and will be the No. 3 seed in Class D1 at the Nebraska State Tournament, which begins today (Wednesday) in Lincoln. The Trojans will open against South Platte (20-2) at 6:30 p.m.
Senior Brynn Wortmann has once again anchored the Cedar Catholic attack this season with 16.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, and has taken on a bit more scoring in Noecker’s absence, according to her coach.
The Trojans also bring back seniors Brooklyn Kuehn (8 ppg, 5.5 rpg) and Megan Heimes (4.3 ppg), while sophomores Laney Kathol (7 ppg, 5.5 rpg) and Jordyn Steffen (6.4 ppg) have both risen their game.
“That’s all you can ask out of them,” coach Wortmann said. “Each one usually steps up.”
Cedar Catholic also has seniors Makenzie Arens, Elly Becker and Gracie Dickes, as well as junior Cadyn Uttecht. Also in the mix are freshmen Myah Dickes, Faith Christensen, Samantha Pick, Maci Schommer and Grace Wortmann.
Last season, the Trojans lost by six points in the Class D1 semifinals and then finished fourth, but the idea that Cedar Catholic was so close to a trip to the state championship game is something the coaches frequently use as motivation this season, according to coach Wortmann.
“We’ve been talking about this all the way through, that we really thought we had a shot at making the championship game last year,” he said.
“I’m trying to use that as fuel that, ‘Hey, look, you were this close; you can hang with anybody in this class.’”
Wortmann and his assistant coach, James Kaiser, have continually used that line to their players to prepare them for those inevitable nail-biting moments at state.
“We’re hoping they remember that in those tough, tight moments,” coach Wortmann said.
The winner between Cedar Catholic and South Platte will advance to Thursday’s 4 p.m. semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
