IRVING, Texas — South Dakota State center Wes Genant was one of seven Jackrabbits named to the NFF Hampshire Honor Society, announced Wednesday.
Genant is a graduate of Parkston High School.
Sponsored by the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame, the award is presented annually to college football players from all divisions who maintained a cumulative grade-point average of 3.2 or higher throughout their collegiate careers.
Besides meeting the GPA requirement, honorees must have completed their final year of playing eligibility in fall 2021, met all mandated progress towards degree requirements and been starters or key contributors during the season.
