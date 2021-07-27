TABOR — Crofton took a one run advantage in the first inning and didn’t look back in an 11-1 win over Tabor Tuesday night in the District 6B Tournament in Tabor.
Crofton advances to Saturday’s championship game with the win.
Alec Martin tallied two hits, including a triple and drove in three runs for the Blue Jays. Austin Hegge tallied four hits and Jarod Wiebelhaus three hits. Seth Wiebelhaus and Ben Hegge added two hits and one RBI each. Corey Roach, Latham Maibum and Danny Mckena added one hit each.
Hunter Hallock and Cole Uecker tallied two hits apiece for Tabor. Bryce Scieszinski added a double and one RBI. Joey Slama added a single.
Tyler Priest pitched the complete game win for Crofton, striking out six batters. Scieszinski worked 4 2/3 innings in the loss for Tabor. Zach Cuka pitched the final three innings for Tabor.
Tabor faces Menno Thursday night. Crofton will play in the championship game Saturday and is guaranteed a spot in the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Tournament.
