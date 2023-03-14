BOULDER CITY, Nev. - South Dakota finished the Jackrabbit Invitational in ninth place with a team score of 902 after shooting a 306 on Tuesday. USD was four strokes off from a top-five placement. Junior Akari Hayashi paced the Coyotes with a team-best 26th place finish individually.
Hayashi ended the tournament with a four-over par 76 on Tuesday. Her one birdie of the day came on the par-three 17th hole and added to her total of six during the week. Hayashi claimed a 26th place finish with a 224 (72-76-76) three-round score.
Freshman Emma Henningsson posted the best round for South Dakota on day two. She scored a three-over par 75 with 15 pars on the day. Henningsson totaled five birdies during the event. She finished in a tie for 32nd place with a 226 (77-74-75) 54-hole score.
Fellow freshman Catie Nekola scored an eight-over par 80 in the third round at Boulder Creek Golf Club. Nekola’s one birdie of the day came on the par-four seventh hole. She led the team and had the seventh-most birdies during the tournament with 10 total. Her three-round score of 228 (77-71-80) earned her a tie for 37th place individually.
Junior Danica Badura closed out the Jackrabbit Invitational with a five-over par 77 in the third round. Her one birdie of the day came on the par-four seventh hole and added to her total of five birdies at the event. Badura’s 54-hole score of 228 (76-75-77) placed her in a tie for 37th place alongside Nekola.
Senior Molly Fossen carded a six-over par 78 in the final round Tuesday. Her one birdie of the day came on the par-five fifth hole. Fossen scored one birdie in each round of the event. Her 229 (75-76-78) three-round score placed her in a tie for 41st.
Freshman Alexa Wingnean scored an 87 in the final round of her first tournament of the spring season. Wingnean placed 77th individually after a 254 (84-83-87) total score.
South Dakota will have a longer break before its next event of the spring season in three weeks. The Coyotes will travel to Kennesaw, Georgia, for the Pinetree Women’s Collegiate hosted by Kennesaw State. The two-day event begins on Monday, April 3.
