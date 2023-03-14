BOULDER CITY, Nev. - South Dakota finished the Jackrabbit Invitational in ninth place with a team score of 902 after shooting a 306 on Tuesday. USD was four strokes off from a top-five placement. Junior Akari Hayashi paced the Coyotes with a team-best 26th place finish individually. 

Hayashi ended the tournament with a four-over par 76 on Tuesday. Her one birdie of the day came on the par-three 17th hole and added to her total of six during the week. Hayashi claimed a 26th place finish with a 224 (72-76-76) three-round score.  

