FREEMAN — Who is Nate Broehm?
I’m here to find out.
He’s a hard-throwing pitcher for Freeman’s amateur baseball team. He struck out 20 batters in a game a month ago. Those are the basics. He’s not exactly an unknown across the South Central League.
But really, WHO is he? What’s his story?
It’s Sunday evening, July 12, when I see Broehm — you can’t miss him; he stands 6-foot-6 — leaning against the fence in front of the Black Sox dugout before a home game against Scotland.
He’s not pitching that night, so he’s not quite in the ‘zone’ he would be had he been preparing to take the mound.
It’s a perfect time to talk about life and baseball.
Broehm, as he tells me, is a 39-year-old native of Winona, Minnesota, and a former college basketball and baseball player: He began his career at Waldorf (Iowa) in 1999 and two years later, transferred to the University of Minnesota to play baseball for the Gophers for two years.
He’s the father of three children, including a 7-year-old daughter who has many times taken grounders on the field before one of her father’s games with Freeman, as well as a 4-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son.
“Maybe I can hang on a few more years until he’s old enough to get out here,” Broehm says as we stand near the fence. “That’d be fun.”
The idea of possibly playing on the same amateur team as his son is probably well out of the question, he jokes.
“If I’m still playing when I’m 50, that’d be a miracle,” Broehm says.
Yet, here is at age 39, still pitching.
And showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, Broehm is pitching at perhaps his highest level since joining the Black Sox in 2017.
He is officially 1-0 with one save in five appearances this season for Freeman, with a 2.37 earned run average and 64 strikeouts (against only seven walks) in 38 innings.
The highlight for Broehm this season (so far, at least; who knows) was a June 14 start in Scotland where he took a no-hitter into the eighth inning. He struck out 20 batters and allowed one hit in eight innings, but was tagged with a no-decision.
Broehm and the Black Sox are the No. 6 seed for the District 6B Tournament, and will open against Crofton (Nebraska) on Friday night at 6 p.m. in Menno.
— — —
When Broehm left his home in Winona, Minnesota, in the fall of 1999 to attend college at Waldorf, he wasn’t quite sure which sport to choose.
So he decided to pursue both basketball and baseball.
“My goal was to maybe play Division I if I could,” Broehm says. “I got a whole lot better at baseball, and not any better in basketball, so I gave up basketball.”
That dream came true when he was recruited to the University of Minnesota to play baseball, and that’s where Broehm spent the next two seasons (2002-03) — he finished his Division I career with a 2-2 record over 25 2/3 innings.
By that point, Broehm had already been playing amateur baseball in the summer with one of his friends from Waldorf, on a Twin Cities-based team called the Minneapolis Cobras.
The spectators in the stands for those games would typically be wives or girlfriends or parents of the players, according to Broehm.
“I bet home games here in Freeman have way more fans than we had in the Twin Cities,” he says.
“The brand of ball was maybe a little bit better, but I think the communities take these smaller town teams more seriously.”
By the summer of 2010, Broehm was in his late 20’s and his arm began to hurt. He wasn’t sure how much longer he wanted to play baseball.
A year later, he got married, and that’s when he really began pondering his baseball future.
“It wasn’t like my wife was saying I couldn’t play anymore, but by the end, I was getting old, I guess,” Broehm says.
Three years later, in 2014, he and his wife moved to South Dakota, and it was through playing pickup basketball games in Marion that Broehm was first put in contact with players from the Freeman amateur baseball team.
Jake Weier, now the player/manager for the Black Sox, eventually convinced Broehm to take the mound for Freeman for the 2017 season.
“I told him I would play if my arm didn’t hurt and if they didn’t expect me to show up to every single game,” Broehm says.
— — —
Clearly something is different this season.
It’s not as though Broehm’s 20-strikeout performance in Scotland was some kind of aberration. He’s been at a high level — not always utterly dominant, but nonetheless effective — in every start.
* In a five-inning start against the Yankton Tappers (a team loaded with college talent) on June 1, Broehm struck out nine batters but did not factor in the decision.
* In a June 28 start in Lesterville, he allowed eight hits in a complete game 15-6 victory.
* In a July 5 start against second-place Tabor, he struck out 14 in a complete game 5-hitter.
To me, the word ‘resurgence’ comes to mind with Broehm’s efforts this summer.
Is that fair?
“I’m certainly no Greg Maddux or anything, for your older readers,” he jokes. “I have OK control, but it lapses.”
It’s hard for him to pinpoint what’s working so well.
But maybe that’s exactly what is; maybe he’s had more pinpoint control of his above-average fastball.
“You get a batter where I’m at an advantage and my velocity is maybe a tick or two higher than what these guys usually says,” Broehm says.
He was certainly at an advantage that night in Scotland, when the strikeouts kept piling up.
Wasn’t it bittersweet to see your team win but not get the win yourself after such a performance, I asked him.
“It’s no big deal,” Broehm says, with a genuine smile that shows no hint of lingering disappointment. “I’m too old to worry about who gets the wins and losses.”
That’s a mindset that comes with experience.
And in Broehm’s case, he’s more than twice as old as some of Freeman’s younger players.
“I’m certainly not mentoring anyone,” he says. “I will give advice if anyone wants it, but I don’t know there are a lot of guys who have collegiate aspirations or are in college to play baseball.”
In other words, they’re mostly just guys who love the game.
Some are 19 years old and still in college. Some are 39 with young children who take grounders on the field before games.
It’s what makes amateur baseball unique.
“I’m not out here to show my kids I can still play or anything, but I want them to be engaged in sports if it turns out they love it,” Broehm says. “If they don’t, that’s fine.”
