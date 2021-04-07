A number of area programs have announced changes to upcoming events.
— The Hanson-Aurora at Parkston-Ethan-Hanson baseball game, scheduled for today (Wednesday), was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
— The Bon Homme at Vermillion baseball game, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed to April 21. Start time remains 5:30 p.m.
— The Vermillion Booster Club Invitational track and field meet, scheduled for Thursday, was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
— The Burnell Glanzer Relays track and field meet, scheduled for Thursday in Armour, was postponed to May 7. Start time remains 1 p.m.
— The Dan Clarke Relays track and field meet, scheduled for today in Bridgewater, was postponed to May 6. Start time remains 11 a.m.
— The Platte-Geddes-Dakota Christian-White Lake-Corsica-Stickney at Chamberlain-Kimball-Lyman baseball game, scheduled for today, was postponed to April 15. Start time remains 5:30 p.m.
— The Brandon Valley at Yankton baseball doubleheader, originally scheduled for April 16, will be played on April 15 in Yankton. Start time is 5 p.m.
— The Yankton at Mitchell JV baseball doubleheader, scheduled for April 16, has been cancelled.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
