Jordynn Salvatori smiled in agreement.
Didn’t this win mean more given what night it was?
Yes, the senior on the Yankton volleyball team responded without hesitation following a 25-20, 25-21, 25-22 sweep of Brookings on Tuesday night at the YHS gym.
“It’s a great feeling to win at home, but especially on senior night,” Salvatori said.
“We’ve worked so hard to hopefully get to where we want to be.”
The seven seniors, in particular.
Yankton’s seniors — Chloe McDermott, Tatum Hohenthaner, Emily Reinhardt, Jillian Schulte, Molly Savey, Britta Pietila and Salvatori — have endured quite a bit during their volleyball careers for the Gazelles.
They’re now playing for their third head coach and the Gazelles won a total of 16 matches over the previous three seasons.
This season, though, Yankton is now 13-13 following Tuesday’s victory and has one regular season match (Thursday at Watertown) remaining before the SoDak 16.
“It’s definitely been a change,” Salvatori said. “We got through it all together and kept working to get better. We didn’t get down on ourselves.”
Instead, the Gazelles vocalized their goals for the upcoming season during a team retreat over the summer, according to first-year head coach Chelsea Law: They wanted to reach the SoDak 16 and reach the state tournament (which would be a first for the program since 2007).
“They wanted to get there,” Law said Tuesday. “But we told them, that’s great to hear but we asked them what were they willing to do to make that happen.
“To their credit, they’ve come together with that common goal.”
It could’ve gone the other way for those seven seniors with the prospect of yet another head coach, Law added.
“They could’ve gone, ‘Eh, who’s this lady,’ but they bought in,” she said. “And I don’t think anyone watching us would think it’s our first year together.”
Chloe McDermott and Salvatori both recorded eight kills in Tuesday’s win, while McDermott also had two ace serves and Salvatori added 11 digs. Sophomore Camille McDermott tallied 19 set assists, 15 digs and two ace serves.
Although the Gazelles will be on the road for their Nov. 11 SoDak 16 match, they’re at least off the ‘bubble’ as has been the case in recent seasons.
“It’s cool to know we’re in the SoDak 16 for sure,” Law said. “That’s not always been the case.”
The Gazelles are two more steps away from one of their goals, according to Salvatori: Reaching the state tournament.
“I think we continue to play like this, we can be where we want to be,” she said.
In sub-varsity action Tuesday between Yankton and Brookings, the visiting Bobcats won the JV match 25-16, 25-9. Brookings won the sophomore match 25-13, 25-17, the freshman ‘A’ match 25-13, 25-4 and the freshman ‘B’ match 25-8, 25-17.
