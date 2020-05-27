RAPID CITY — Allan Bertram has been named the next head girls’ basketball coach at Rapid City Central High School, the institution announced on Wednesday.
Bertram has coached for over 20 years, including 17 years as a head coach. His career stops include Andes Central, Todd County and Chamberlain.
Bertram has also spent the past six years as a basketball trainer and basketball academy director, most recently with Sacred Hoops.
