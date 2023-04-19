VERMILLION — The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) announced recently the members of the 2023 NFF Hampshire Honor Society, which is comprised of college football players from all divisions who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college career.

An elite group of 1,734 players from 328 schools qualified for membership in 2023, setting a new record for the number of members in a single year during the program’s 17-year history.

