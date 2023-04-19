VERMILLION — The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) announced recently the members of the 2023 NFF Hampshire Honor Society, which is comprised of college football players from all divisions who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college career.
An elite group of 1,734 players from 328 schools qualified for membership in 2023, setting a new record for the number of members in a single year during the program’s 17-year history.
Dalton Godfrey, Austin Goehring and Alex Jensen are new members from University of South Dakota. Their additions give USD 34 honorees in the 17-year history of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society.
Nominated by their respective schools members of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society must be either a senior player who will graduate this spring/summer, and just completed his final year of playing eligibility in 2022 or a graduated player who has been out of high school at least three years. They must have attained a minimum undergraduate GPA of 3.2 (4.0 scale); and been starters or significant contributors throughout the 2022 season.
