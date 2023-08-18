The Mount Marty University athletic program was recognized as a NAIA Champions of Character Five-Star Silver Award winner for the 2022-23 academic year.
The NAIA Champions of Character program evaluates member institutions on various criteria, including character training, conduct in competition, academic focus, character recognition, and character promotion. Institutions that receive this honor have demonstrated exceptional dedication to instilling values of integrity, respect, responsibility, and sportsmanship in their student-athletes.
